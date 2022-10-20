Ankr, a Web3 infrastructure provider revolutionising the blockchain space, has launched an all-in-one block explorer and analytics tool for AppChains.

The new platform is dubbed Chainscanner and is designed to offer developers and users on app-specific blockchains instant access to data and analytics reports as they interact across the ecosystem.

Chainscanner for AppChains developers

The Ankr team said in a press release on Thursday that Chainscanner will offer an easy-to-use interface that any developer or user can navigate. The feature, according to the team, will make it easy for anyone looking to interact with AppChains within sidechain ecosystems like Polygon, BNB, and Avalanche.

With Chainscanner, a user can easily search and access data, as well as undertake multiple other activitites, including staking tokens, voting on governance proposals and applying to become a validator.

As Ankr also notes in its announcement shared with CoinJournal on Thursday, Chainscanner’s release means developers don’t have to build block explorers from scratch.

The newly-launched platform is also a game-changer when it comes to viewing on-chain data and transactions, with further benefits to Web3 developers who can tap into the Chains-as-a-Service solution for an end-to-end engineering solution.

The platform will also help solve the problems of slow transaction speeds and high gas fees for developers, allowing them to build custom blockchains on leading sidechain frameworks such as Avalanche Subnets, Polygon Edge and BNB Chain’s BAS. These features will help bring Web3 to more people, with complexities of building and deploying blockchains removed.

Ankr launched in 2017 as a decentralised Web3 infrastructure provider and has served more than 50 proof-of-stake chains.

The leading Remote Procedure Call (RPC) aggregator recently partnered with Aptos to boost dApps development on the Layer-1 blockchain.

As CoinJournal reported in September, Ankr and Polygon have partnered to advance the Web3 experience of supernet developers.