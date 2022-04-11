The live Astar price today is $0.29 with a 24-hour trading volume of $282.3 million. It has lost more than a tenth of its value today.

If you want to know what Astar is, can it give you good returns if you buy the dip, and the top places to buy Astar, you’ve come to the right place.

Top places to buy Astar now

As ASTR is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase ASTR using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy ASTR right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy ETH on a regulated exchange or broker, like eToro ›

2. Send your ETH to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the Uniswap DEX

Head to Uniswap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your ETH for ASTR

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including ASTR.

What is Astar?

Astar Network is a dApp hub on Polkadot that supports Ethereum, WebAssembly, and layer 2 solutions like ZK Rollups. Astar aims to be a multi-chain smart contract platform that will support multiple blockchains and virtual machines.

Polkadot Relay Chain doesn’t support smart contracts. That’s why it’s important for the ecosystem to have a parachain that enables this support for all developers who want to build in the Polkadot ecosystem.

Astar aims to provide the best solution for all developers by supporting EVM and making a parachain where EVM and WASM smart contracts can co-exist and communicate with each other.

Should I buy Astar today?

Astar price prediction

GOV Capital predicts Astar’s token ASTR will retain this price level over the next year. However, this won’t be the case 5 year from now, when 1 ASTR is projected to trade for $1.2.

