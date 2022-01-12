Avalanche is one of the biggest top 12 gainers: best places to buy Avalanche

Avalanche, the 11th biggest coin in rankings, has gained 8% today, trading for just over $90. It surpassed both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu by market cap. Will it pass $100 soon? We have everything you might want to know about Avalanche in this guide: what it is, is it worth buying, and where to buy Avalanche.

What is Avalanche?

Avalanche is the fastest smart contracts platform in the blockchain industry, as measured by time-to-finality. Avalanche is also low cost and eco-friendly. It launched on mainnet on September 21, 2020.

Since then, the platform has grown to secure over 400+ individual projects, $64M+ of AVAX burned (reducing supply), 1,200+ individual block-producing validators, and over 1.3M+ community members around the globe.

AVAX is the native token of Avalanche. It is a hard-capped, scarce asset that is used to pay for fees, secure the platform through staking, and provide a basic unit of account between the multiple subnets created on Avalanche.

Should I buy Avalanche today?

Avalanche has performed very well over the past year, but past performance is no criterion for future such. Take the time to read price predictions and do market research before you decide to buy.

Avalanche price prediction

Most analysts are bullish. Gov Capital and CoinPriceForecast are the most bullish, anticipating that the native token of Avalanche will reach $309 resp. $305 as soon as December this year.

Avalanche on social media