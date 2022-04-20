ApeCoin broke out of the resistance pattern line as whales bought it up, adding around 32% to its value today. It also announced a free NFT giveaway. The crypto was trading for $16.47 at the time of writing.

If you want to know what ApeCoin is, can it give you good returns, and the top places to buy ApeCoin, you’ve come to the right place.

Top places to buy ApeCoin now

As APE is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase APE using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy APE right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy ETH on a regulated exchange or broker, like eToro ›

We suggest eToro because it's one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms, an exchange and wallet all-in-one with some of the lowest fees in the industry. It's also beginner-friendly, and has more payment methods available to users than any other available service.

2. Send your ETH to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the Uniswap DEX

Head to Uniswap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your ETH for APE

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including APE.

What is ApeCoin?

ApeCoin is the APE Ecosystem’s governance token, allowing token holders to participate in ApeCoin DAO and giving its participants a shared and open currency that can be used without centralized intermediaries.

62% of all ApeCoin was allocated to the Ecosystem Fund, which will support community-driven initiatives as voted on by ApeCoin DAO members.

ApeCoin also gives access to certain parts of the Ecosystem that are otherwise unavailable, like exclusive games and services. For third-party developers, ApeCoin is a tool to participate in the ecosystem by incorporating ApeCoin into services, games, and other projects.

Should I buy ApeCoin today?

ApeCoin can be a lucrative investment, but take the time to read at least several price predictions from leading analysts and do market research before making a commitment. Take all investment advice with a grain of salt.

ApeCoin price prediction

Changelly predicts a moderately bullish and variable price trajectory. In 2023, they expect the ApeCoin price to stay at an average of $55. In 2024, it will drop down to $45. Its average will be $60 the following year.

ApeCoin on social media