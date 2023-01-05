Bonk price has soared: prepare for a major dive

Bonk has captured the attention of most traders and investors.

History suggests that Bonk price will implode soon.

Tokens like Tamadoge, Saudi Shiba Inu, and Dogelon have been forgotten.

Bonk price has made headlines in 2023 as it became one of the best-performing tokens in the world. The token’s price surged to a high of $0.0000036, which was dramatically higher than its all-time low. According to CoinMarketCap, the meme coin’s market cap surged to more than $200 million.

Beware of an upcoming crash

Meme coins have become popular in the financial industry in the past few months. Besides, creating these tokens has become easy because of smart contract platforms like Ethereum and Solana. Also, some developers have made a fortune launching meme coins like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Tamadoge, Dogelon Mars, and Floki Inu.

Bonk is a new meme coin that was launched on Christmas day. It is a meme coin whose developers aim will become the Shiba Inu equivalent of Solana. They hope that it will be used to power the Solana ecosystem, which is going through turmoil because of its exposure to FTX and Alameda. We have covered the link between the entities here .

Bonk has become highly popular in the past few days. Indeed, the total volume of the token traded in the past 24 hours in centralised exchanges rose to $152 million. It has also become popular in Solana Dex platforms like Orca and Saber.

Bonk price prediction

However, there are reasons to be cautious about Bonk price. First, its price action resembles what we saw with other meme coins like Tamadoge and even Saudi Shiba Inu. In this, the token tends to rise sharply and then decline as it moves into the distribution phase.

Second, it appears like Bonk is a way for Solana insiders to make a killing. A quick look at its whitepaper shows that most of the Bonk tokens are allocated to insiders, including the makers of OpenBook. OpenBook is a new iteration of Serum, which collapsed in November.

Third, Bonk price will likely resume the bearish trend as the momentum surrounding it wanes. We saw this with other popular meme tokens before. While Dogelon Mars and its peers were highly popular at their prime, they have since then been forgotten.

Finally, it is hard to imagine a meme coin with no utility do well in a period of high-interest rates. Fed minutes published on Wednesday showed that the committee expects that rates will remain high for a while. Therefore, I expect that BONK will crash to $0.00000011 in the next few days.

How to buy Bonk