Creating the ideal trading desk setup: 5 steps

Comfortability is essential in managing and growing your portfolio.

A good trading desk setup helps to counter the stress of training and increase the chances of success.

Here are some essential requirements for creating the perfect trading desk setup.

Day traders typically work from home, but the task of day trading can be stressful even from the comfort of your own home. It is difficult to predict an unpredictable market and making the right moves is essential for managing and growing your portfolio especially when trading cryptocurrencies.

This is why traders invest in creating the perfect desk setup to counter the stress of training, improve focus, and increase the chances of success. In this article, we’ll cover the essential requirements for creating the perfect trading desk setup.

What you need for a trading desk setup

These are the main 5 things you need to consider for your new setup.

1. Get an adjustable trading desk.

So, what’s the distinction between a regular desk and a stock trading desk setup? The main differences are defined by the following elements: ERGONOMICS, QUALITY, AND PRICE. Trading desks, as opposed to standard office furniture, are designed, customized and adjustable to meet the specific needs of individual traders. These include the number and total weight of screen displays, the size and layout of the office, colour and aesthetics, as well as post-sale maintenance services and warranties.

Requirements for a Trading Desk

Before buying a trading desk, it should meet the following requirements:

Price: Manufacturers do a good job of producing high-quality trading desks that can cost anywhere from $5,000 to $10,000, depending on the level of customization.

Make it a standing desk: You can easily find a variety of adjustable desk options that are ideal for home trading and it is advisable to go with a standing desk. Trading requires you to sit all day which can be harmful to your health in the long run. So, it is advisable to get a desk that allows you to change your positions when you need to so that you can keep trading the best assets in the crypto market.

Size: Ideally, go for a desk with a work surface of 70.5″ x 30″. This gives you more than enough space to house whatever your trading desk setup may require, and the ideal blank canvas for you to configure your desk setup to work best for you.

One side of the desk can easily be dedicated to multiple screen displays and trading tools, while the other side of the desk can be configured to suit whatever your other full-time job requires.

You will be able to easily switch between different tasks if you organize your workspace in this manner.

2. Screen space

Forex traders require more detailed on-screen information as they take on more risk. Traders must make room for future opportunities by concentrating on markets that are not currently traded.

Monitors have become more affordable in recent years. Multiple monitors can be connected to the same graphics card, increasing your efficiency. Also, in order to understand both the long-term and short-term trends, you may need to monitor multiple timeframes when trading the best cryptocurrencies in the market .

Ideal Number of Monitors

So, how many monitors/screens do home traders need to monitor the markets effectively? The number of monitors is determined by your budget and you can find some of the best trading monitors in the market within your desired price range. A 42-inch screen with a high resolution of 1024 x 768 is ideal when buying a monitor. Anything less may make it difficult for you to study charts and note other key details.

For thorough visual analysis, you should ideally have three trading screens; your laptop and two monitors. You can choose to invest more if you have the budget but it will make it difficult to analyze key information.

3. A comfortable chair

Chair designers have done an excellent job of making computer users feel at ease. It makes life easier for those who must work on a computer all day. Because they support your body while working, it is important to take your time when picking out a chair for your trading setup.

Investing in a nice comfortable chair is not a waste of money because better posture and relaxed seating can help you be more effective and make better decisions. The goal is to make your work comfortable and stress-free for your body, as well as to support the body parts involved in your work the most.

The chair should be fully adjustable, with height, backrest tilt, headrest, armrests, and a flexible lumbar system with height and tension adjustability. By allowing the lumbar support design to be flexible, the chair can actively optimize itself to help support your back in real-time.

4. Quick internet access

To keep up with every movement in the market, you’ll need to invest in the most powerful high-speed internet connection you can afford. Although it may appear obvious, a consistent and dependable internet connection is required for the serious day trader when you cannot make quick buy and sell decisions using crypto trading apps , trading halts.

Failure to carry out your responsibilities correctly and on time can be extremely costly to your investment.

Improving your internet speed

There are easy ways to speed up your internet access without having to spend hours on the problem. You can use the following:

Get a router: Utilize a high-speed internet connection with a router in conjunction with a backup mobile connection.

Get a high-performance laptop: Invest in the fastest computer your budget allows. If you are serious about day trading, you will need a fast computer. Computers are a recurring expense that appears every few years or so. Rather than investing in a low-quality laptop with low battery life and slow performance, spend the money on a dependable, well-functioning machine.

For mobile traders who need portability on a daily basis, high-performance laptops are also an option. Make sure that whatever computer you choose is never the limiting factor in your trading.

Get an ad blocker: As long as you are working online, you are going to be faced with endless ads and auto-played videos. Even if you don’t mind the ads, they slow down your internet connection and by extension, affect your trading.

It is preferable to install an ad-blocking plugin that will shut down data-consuming ads and free your internet connection.

5. Distraction-free and peaceful surroundings

To conduct online trading, you must select the quietest area of your home. Noise is avoided by most traders because it disrupts and reduces productivity. It is not a good idea to set up your home office in a busy room. here are a few things you can do to get the perfect trading environment:

Stay far away from distracting objects: You should also keep a safe distance between yourself and the television and lounge area. Select a location with a door to keep outside noise to a minimum.

Inform your family members: Not everyone, however, has the luxury of private space at home. If possible ask for cooperation from family members as well so that you can easily carve out a space for yourself.

Maintain a clutter-free desk: A clean desk should be part of your home trading setup, as clutter on your desk can hinder productivity. Additionally, make an effort to keep the room clean and free of dirt and disorganized items.

In addition, avoiding on-screen distractions such as social media and other notifications and alerts that divert your attention and cause you to miss out on opportunities is critical. Only enable the most important desktop notifications and alerts and disable the rest.

Conclusion

Whether you are a new trader or an experienced one, having the perfect trading desk setup creates the perfect environment for success. It allows you to focus on the tasks that are truly important free from chaos and distractions.

Before buying desks, chairs, and monitors, take some time to consider the different options and check the reviews of other buyers before making a purchase. This way, you are assured of getting value for your investment.