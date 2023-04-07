Crypto price predictions: Dogecoin, XRP, Casper Network

Cryptocurrency prices went nowhere this week as focus remained on the happenings in the United States, where data revealed that the economy was weakening. Bitcoin price remained in a consolidation phase even as the US dollar index (DXY) plunged. Ethereum was a major winner as its price approached $2,000. This coin price prediction will like at key coins like Casper, XRP, and Dogecoin.

Dogecoin price prediction

One of the biggest cryptocurrency news was the decision by Twitter to change its logo into Dogecoin’s logo. The move pushed both DOGE and other meme coin tokens sharply higher as investors pondered the next actions by Elon Musk.

Dogecoin price soared to a high of $0.10, the highest point since December 5 last year. It then quickly unraveled and has dropped in the past four straight days. During this decline, the token moved below the important resistance level at $1, the highest point on February 4.

DOGE remains above the 25-day and 50-day moving averages while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has moved below the overbought level. Therefore, because of the RSI trend, I suspect that the coin will continue falling during the weekend as sellers target the key support level at $0.07. Still, we can’t rule out a situation where the coin bounces back as investors buy the dip.

XRP price prediction

The XRP price has done well in the past few weeks as investors observe the Ripple vs SEC case. Expectations are that the case will end soon and that Rippple will prevail. Other analysts believe that the XRP price will do well regardless of how the case ends in the long run.

On the daily chart, we see that the Ripple price jumped to a high of $0.5861 in March, as we wrote here . The coin has now pulled back and retested the important support at $0.4932, the highest point on March 21st. This is known as a break and retest pattern, meaning that the coin will continue rising as buyers attempt to retest the year-to-date high of $0.58.

Casper price prediction

The daily chart shows that the CSPR price has been in a slow bullish trend in the past few weeks. The token has been supported by the risng trendline shown in orange. It has moved above the 25-day and 50-day moving averages while the RSI has moved above the middle line of 50.

Casper is also approaching the important resistance at $0.04623, the highest point on March 3 and February 7. Therefore, there is a likelihood that the coin will continue rising as buyers target the resistance at $0.046, which is about 12% above the current level.

