Elrond’s EGLD token now available on Revolut

Elrond’s EGLD token is now on the list of cryptocurrencies available on Revolut and can be traded on the popular app, Coin Journal learned from a press release.

The Elrond blockchain provides infrastructure for Web3 payments, the new metaverse economy, and DeFi. Its token is now available through Revolut to over 20 million users in tens of countries.

3,200 validators across regions

Elrond launched in July 2020. Since then, it has become the biggest PoS blockchain, second only to Ethereum 2.0. It has 3,200 validators spread across different regions.

The fintech app’s listing of EGLD will introduce a broader audience to the seamless payments at the heart of Elrond’s ecosystem, providing a new digital-native generation with a token that is used to fuel the seamless global transfer of any kind of asset.

Revolut is valued at $33b

Valued at $33 billion, the mobile banking company is on a mission to increase financial inclusion by allowing its users to hold, buy, and sell cryptocurrencies and other digital assets.

It operates in more than 30 countries (EEA, UK, USA, Switzerland) with an EU banking license and CASP license for crypto-related services.

Revolut makes a continuous effort to comply with regulations and plans to expand into new markets.

The first carbon-negative blockchain in Europe

Elrond is the first carbon-negative blockchain in Europe. Its PoS network generates less CO2 than it offsets. The ecosystem was created to solve the performance limitations of older blockchains like Ethereum and Bitcoin.

Currently, Elrond can process 15,000 transactions per second. It can process transactions simultaneously using sharding, scaling beyond 100,000 TPS in the process. By adding more shards, it can meet growing demand.

Elrond Network CEO Beniamin Mincu commented:

The most disruptive and innovative startups in fintech are drawn to crypto, bringing engaged communities and unique talent pools with them. You have a game changer when you add a vision that transcends its industry and product. Elrond is such a project. We are thrilled to be able to offer Revolut users EGLD and help Revolut fulfill its mission to create an inclusive global financial system.