Vetter Ecosystem Announces Upcoming Release of Skylabs $VSL Token and Self-Custodial Staking Model

London, United Kingdom, 26th August, 2022, Chainwire

A Vetter Ecosystem project, Skylabs VSL Launchpad, is pleased to announce the forthcoming presale of its exclusive Skylabs token, $VSL, which will launch on Sunday, 28th of August, 2022, at 7 pm (UTC) with a revolutionary ‘next-gen’ staking model.

Skylabs VSL is a launchpad with a mission to launch only top-tier projects, ones that meet the highest of standards, including a clear path to revenue and strong fundamentals. All projects launching off Skylabs will meet competitive marketing positioning standards.

The highly-anticipated $VSL BEP-20 token will launch exclusively on Vsale, one of two independent launchpads, joined by Skylabs, at Vetter Ecosystem, which prides itself on being a decentralized environment that participates in non-custodial staking. Because of this, stakers have full control of their respective funds with no interference from a governing body. Additionally, withdrawals are never restricted and their tokens are never removed as a means to limit ‘high-risk’ investments.

In fact, the community-driven project’s tokenomics is deflationary, meaning that tokens can’t be minted while, per a burn procedure, are decreased in supply over time. No additional tokens can be added to the circulation as a means of payment.

Stakers of the $VSL token will receive royalties from shared revenue as 100% of the buy tax and 33.33% of the sales tax, which evolves into 20% of generated revenue from both launchpads, once the buy and sell taxes are removed from DEXs for mass-marketing via CEXs. These are guaranteed allocations per exclusive Skylabs Launchpad projects.

Invited to participate in the anticipated upcoming Wow Sumit Lisbon, Portugal Web3 event on November 1 – 4 2022, Robyn Linn is inspired to share the nuances of “Navigating The Brave New World” on the stage a mature investor.

“This community is one that supports financial sovereignty,” said community-elected leader and advisor to the project, Robyn Linn. “Vetter’s community brings to the forefront innovative blockchain-based, Web3 research to the people’s hands.”

Vetter Ecosystem, backed by a passionate community with an integrated blockchain-authenticated voting contract. This project has set the bar higher for guiding DeFi enthusiasts to make wiser decisions for their own futures.

For more information regarding the $VSL presale and innovative staking model, which is slated to launch Sunday, August 28, 2022, at 7 pm (19:00) UTC, visit https://vetter.ai/vsl-staking-review/ and join the presale Telegram group at https://t.me/skylabsvsl for all the action.

About Vetter Ecosystem

Skylabs $VSL, a project developed by its community for Vetter Ecosystem, is the project’s second token launching on their very own launchpad, VSale. Vetter Platform is a research-based tool that empowers and audits project data through community-led research. Vetter Ecosystem has been featured in Bloomberg, Nasdaq, and Yahoo! Finance. For more information, please visit https://vetter.ai/

