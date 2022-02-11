Ethereum v Binance Coin: Why ETH could outperform BNB in 2022

Key Points:

Ethereum and Binance coin are among the safest altcoins in the market.

Both have the fundamentals to see them rally in 2022.

Ethereum has an edge this year due to the completion of the shift to Eth2.0.

Ethereum is the first blockchain network that allows anyone in any country to transact with cryptocurrency without intermediaries. It also supports smart contracts, allowing developers and entrepreneurs access digital money – all while keeping it decentralized so no single entity can take down this open-source project! It is a programmable blockchain that can also be used for Bitcoin transactions. This makes it an amazing tool in the digital world because you're able to do anything, including buying goods from different apps or websites and supporting different applications such as games and finance.

The Binance Coin (BNB) is the cryptocurrency that pays fees on the Binance exchange. The coin has many applications, including being an investment opportunity for several platforms such as stocks or ETFs in addition to other assets like loans collateralized by this crypto: The token also powers certain apps where users split bills paying through what would otherwise turn out to be expensive transactions. BNB also supports loans and transfers and entertainment through for instance purchasing tickets online.

Which one is a better buy?

Both Ethereum and Binance coin are awesome investments. They have growth potential and are among the safest altcoins in the market.

However, this year Ethereum has a lot of news going for it this year that it could pale Binance coin in gains. One of the key factors likely to drive its growth is the completion of the Ethereum 2.0 transition later in the year.

Ethereum 2.0 will make Ethereum scale better, and its gas prices will be much lower than ever before. Ethereum’s deflationary features will drive up demand for ETH as demand grows.

All these and the rising bullish momentum in the broader market could see Ethereum rocket to prices rocket to new highs this year.