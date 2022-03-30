Flying under the radar: 3 major gainers in crypto you may have ignored

There has been a lot of talk about the crypto rally over the last two weeks or so. Many coins have posted gains in double digits, while others like Zilliqa have hogged the headlines with their massive uptrends. Why has the crypto market surged anyway? Here are some reasons:

Uncertainty around the fed rate hike appears to have died out.

Investors are flocking into crypto as a bet against growing inflation.

The downtrend at the start of 2022 has provided the perfect dip to buy in.

Well, with all the factors above, a few coins appear to have really rallied, and yet they haven’t gotten a lot of attention. Here they are:

Aave (AAVE)

As one of the leading DeFi protocols in the world, Aave (AAVE) has always had a positive long-term outlook. But the last two months have been quite volatile for the coin. It had bottomed to new yearly lows in 2022, and there was very little hope of any rebound.

Data Source: Tradingview

Despite this, AAVE has rebounded sharply and in fact, the coin has posted gains of nearly 50% over the last 7 days. This is one of the best weeks for AAVE this year.

Chiliz (CHZ)

The story of Chiliz (CHZ) is also filled with surprising turns. Like many altcoins, it was routed during the start of the year and failed to find any serious upward momentum. But just out of nowhere, the coin started to shoot up and has maintained that uptrend ever since. CHZ has gained over 50% in the past week alone.

STEPN (GMT)