GMT’s value has been rising steadily since the beginning of March 2022, when it was listed on Binance. The token is skyrocketing on a teaser of a mysterious, but major upcoming partnership between STEPN and an unknown entity, believed to be Binance.

The coin currently ranks at #81 by market cap. If you are attracted to unique features and want to learn how and where to buy GMT, this guide is for you.

What is GMT?

GMT (Green Metaverse Token) is the governance token of STEPN. Its supply is capped at 6 billion tokens. STEPN is a Web3 lifestyle app with gamification design and fun social elements.

Players who have NFT Sneakers can walk, jog or run outdoors to earn tokens, which they can then use to mint new sneakers.

Players buy GMT and burn them in the app to upgrade high-quality gems, mint cool sneakers, and take part in governance voting among other features.

They can choose to sell or lease their NFT sneakers on the in-app marketplace. They store the funds accumulated in the in-app wallet, which features an inbuilt exchange function.

Should I buy GMT today?

Considering how hard it is to come up with an accurate cryptocurrency prediction, you should never make any decisions affecting your finances before an in-depth market analysis. Don’t invest more than you can afford to lose.

GMT price prediction

Digital Coin Price makes the following bullish prediction:

2022: From $2.50 to $2.83

2023: From $2.68 to $3.31

2024: From $2.48 to $3.69

