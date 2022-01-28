Frax Share (FXS) is the native token of Frax Protocol, the first fractional-algorithmic stablecoin system in history. It is performing splendidly, up 24% today alone.

If you want to know more details about Frax Share, if it’s worth investing in, and the top places to buy it now, you’ve come to the right place.

What is Frax Share?

Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain, currently implemented on Ethereum. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC.

The protocol incorporates the concept of fractional algorithm. Frax is a unique stablecoin with parts of its supply backed by collateral and parts of the supply algorithmic.

The ratio of collateralized and algorithmic depends on the market's pricing of the FRAX stablecoin.

If FRAX is trading at above $1, the protocol decreases the collateral ratio. If FRAX is trading at under $1, the protocol increases the collateral ratio.

It is community governed and emphasizes a highly autonomous, algorithmic approach with no active management.

