MXC is skyrocketing, up 26% today: here’s where to buy MXC

The live MXC price today is $0.09 with a 24-hour trading volume of $34,789,429 USD. We update our MXC to USD price in real-time. MXC is up 25.65% in the last 24 hours. If you are attracted to unique features and want to learn how and where to buy MXC, this guide is for you.

Top places to buy MXC now

As MXC is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase MXC using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy MXC right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy ETH on a regulated exchange or broker, like eToro ›

2. Send your ETH to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the Uniswap DEX

Head to Uniswap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your ETH for MXC

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including MXC.

What is MXC?

MXC is a Web3.0 infrastructure designed to connect the real world and the metaverse. The network runs on a Proof-of-Participation (PoP) mechanism with Supernodes, which offer scalability and free open networks.

MXC is the native utility token used to provision devices for the free open wireless network, run supernodes on the network via staking MXC tokens, NFT management, mine from the LPWAN and Satellite networks, and edge AI services.

It is also used for governance votes to determine how network resources are allocated.

Should I buy MXC today?

Considering how hard it is to come up with an accurate cryptocurrency prediction, you should never take any decisions affecting your finances before an in-depth market analysis. Don’t invest more than you can afford to lose.

MXC price prediction

Tech News Leader predicts MXC can go up to $0.18 in 1 year, which is twice its current price. It will be worth $0.57 in 5 years and just under $4 in a decade.

