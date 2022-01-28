Tectonic is a decentralized money market protocol that allows users to participate as liquidity suppliers or borrowers. It started rallying after a Crypto.com listing at the beginning of this month.

It is also a big gainer today, having added 29% to its value in 24 h. Look no farther than this short, but informative article to find out where the best places to buy Tectonic now are.

Top places to buy Tectonic now

What is Tectonic?

Tectonic is a protocol, within which suppliers provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow liquidity in an over-collateralized fashion.

Tectonic's protocol design and architecture references Compound, a proven and audited protocol. It is complemented with an attractive incentive program powered by $TONIC, the native token of Tectonic protocol.

In summary, Tectonic protocol aims to provide secure and seamless cryptocurrencies money market functionalities, enabling multiple use cases for its users.

Hodlers can generate additional returns from interest by supplying assets to the protocol without having to actively manage their assets.

Traders can borrow certain cryptocurrencies to capitalize their short-term trading view or yield maximizing opportunities.

Users can obtain access to other cryptocurrencies for multiple purposes without having to liquidate their original assets.

Should I buy Tectonic today?

Before you commit to an investment, take the time to read at least several price predictions and study the market. The amount you invest depends on your risk tolerance.

Tectonic price prediction

Tech News Leader predicts Tectonic can reach $0.00000150 in one year, which is more than double its current price. It will be worth $0.00000421 in 5 years and $0.00002595 in 10.

Tectonic on social media