The crypto market as a whole was mixed today with the majority of top 20 cryptos registering slight losses. Bitcoin’s price rebounded in Asian hours, resulting in gains for many other cryptos. It was trading for just under $42,000 at the time of writing.

Top cryptos

Most cryptos saw changes of +/- 1-3% in their value. All of the top 10 are flat. 18th-ranked NEAR Protocol has reversed recent gains, down by around 4% today.

Top movers

The movement was similar outside the top 20. Privacy coins are seeing an upswing. Monero is a prime example, up 6% in the last 24 h. EOS is another, gaining 8%. Theta Network’s THETA also added 6% to its value.

CAKE, the coin of the PancakeSwap exchange and automated market maker, is up 10%. One possible reason for its surge is the ongoing PancakeSwap and BSC Easter campaign, in which the two platforms are handing out $15,000.

Zilliqa, the world’s first public blockchain to rely entirely on a sharded network, added 9% to its value today.

The biggest top 100 winner by far is 0x’s token ZRX, which gained 52% after announcing a partnership with leading crypto exchange Coinbase to power the latter’s new social NFT marketplace.

Kava is on an upward trajectory as the Kava 10 Mainnet upgrade approaches. It will go live on May 10. Kava added 15% to its value today.

Synthetix, a decentralized finance protocol that provides on-chain exposure to a wide variety of crypto and non-crypto assets, is at #100 with gains of 7% in the last 24 h.

The biggest losers are Loopring (-7%), STEPN’s GMT (-6%), and ApeCoin (-9%), all of which are seeing an end to recent rallies.

Trending

It’s a strong day for canine meme coins. Dogelon Mars gained 50% on reports of an upcoming listing on Binance, and the upswing was supported by the Bitcoin price rebound.

Another meme coin, Shiba Rewards, is up 229% today. Its creators say they made it out of frustration due to many new projects featuring high taxes with a majority collected going to the developers rather than the investors.

The SHREW token was designed to be a low tax rewards token and features a 0% buy and transfer tax.