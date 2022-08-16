The InterPop trading card game is now in public beta and the development team desire for it to be a one-of-a-kind game.

InterPop, the Web3-based digital entertainment company, has announced that its all-new trading card game is entering Public Beta. This latest development comes as the team celebrates the first year of the ever-expanding fan-driven Emergents Universe.

While commenting on this latest development, Brian David-Marshall, CEO of InterPop, said;

“Our goal has never been to “build the best Web3 game” it has always been to build the best game possible. Something that was better than the other options out there – whether it is so-called “free-to-play” games or the complicated DeFi mechanics of some blockchain games – that could go toe-to-toe with the best in class trading card games and recapture some of the excitement that came from buying, selling, and trading Magic or Pokemon cards in the real world.”

The team said the Emergents Trading Card Game (TCG) would take advantage of InterPop’s comics universe. The game will also tap into the Emergent Universe’s rich storylines to create an unmatched player experience while leveraging the power of the Tezos blockchain to turn cards into ecologically friendly digital collectibles.

Players would have the ability to own their cards, cosmetics, and other game assets, via almost any wallet in the Tezos ecosystem.

The game combines the deep strategy of traditional TCGs, the convenience and fast pace of digital TCGs, and the digital ownership of Web3, InterPop added.

With the TCG now in public beta, InterPop added that it would release an all-promo “Super Booster” card pack featuring a ton of bonus content, with an exclusive pre-sale to the whitelist starting in August 18.

Sales will open to the general public starting on August 19th, and fans can join this list by either purchasing any comic NFT from interpopcomics.com or by purchasing any promo card from the upcoming trading card game, available on its platform.

InterPop is a project that is harnessing the emerging landscape of technology to revolutionise the way fans interact with digital entertainment (art, comics, games, and more).

The project intends to bridge the gap between the latest technology and the classical conventions of fandom to create utterly unique experiences without compromising the nostalgia of collectibles, comics, and gaming culture.