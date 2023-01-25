MarketAcross will help market the upcoming European Blockchain Convention worldwide.

EBC 2023 is set for 15-17 February in Barcelona and will bring together industry heavyweights, including from Aave and Bittrex.

MarketAcross is a leading blockchain PR and marketing firm, also tapped as the official media partner for the upcoming Paris Blockchain Week conference in March.

MarketAcross, a leading Tel Aviv-based blockchain and fintech marketing firm, will be the main Web3 media partner at this year’s European Blockchain Convention (EBC) convention. The event organisers confirmed the collaboration today.

The Web3 event, set for 15-17 February at the Hyatt Regency in Barcelona, is expected to welcome over 2,500 participants. The annual event launched in 2018 and will be held in-person this year.

Notably, MarketAcross previously acted as official media partner of the Korea Blockchain Week last June, and as web3 media partner during the Future of Crypto conference held on 7 December 2022 in New York City.

The media group is similarly set to be this year’s Paris Blockchain Week’s official media partner, with the event scheduled for March 2023.

Marketing Europe’s blue chip Web3 event

As a global leader in blockchain PR and marketing, MarketAcross has been tapped to spearhead all pre and post-event EBC 2023 marketing efforts. The experienced firm is expected to leverage its global reach, through prominent thought leaders and speakers to help highlight the Barcelona event to the world.

Itai Elizur, COO and Partner at MarketAcross, said the firm was hyped about the upcoming event and looked forward to making it “the best one yet.”

“We are thrilled to join EBC as the main media partner, especially this year, as the speaker list will showcase a lot of exciting personas and projects,” Elizur noted in a press releas shared with CoinJournal.

MarketAcross’s strategic partnership with the EBC comes as Europe’s most influential blockchain event bids to bring, yet again, some of the world’s top industry players together. Expected at the three-day event are Bittrex CEO Oliver Linch, Solana co-founder Stephen Akridge and Aave founder Stani Kulechov, among others.

Like in previous events, EBC 2023 will bring together a diverse audience cutting across decentralised finance (DeFi) non-fungible tokens (NFTs), blockchain gaming and Web3.

Organisers have also planned an inaugural EBC Blockchain Awards, which will recognise Europe’s top 100 early-stage startups. Ten finalists will have a chance to pitch their projects to a panel of investors.