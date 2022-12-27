Persian Sea Shipping Lines announces token presale

The team collaborated with SolidProof to ensure trust among participants

Persian Sea Shipping Lines, a UAE-based shipping and logistics service provider, announced a token presale, with which it enters the crypto industry, Coin Journal learned from a press release. The company has vast experience in the maritime industry with high potential for investors.

Team collaborated with SolidProof for KYC

The team collaborated with SolidProof to ensure trust among participants. This helped them complete a mandatory KYC check and perform an audit on their smart contracts prior to launching. As a result, this project appears to be among the most promising on the market today.

Presale will launch on February 1 on the widely-used Unicrypt platform. The soft and hard cap have been set at 250,000 resp. 600,000 million BUSD. Early access to the PSSL token will be limited.

Fully customizable user experience

Unicrypt features a number of benefits, from a fully customizable user experience to managing transactions. Users can take part in token sales. Multiple currencies are supported. The ILO round and the internal reserve of the project will each be allocated 25 million tokens. This decision was made to ensure the project’s longevity.

Another 13 million tokens will be invested in the project’s marketing strategy. The team and the rewards system will each get 5 million. The remaining 2 million tokens will go to the advisory board.

Excellent token distribution

One of the most important features of the new PSSL token is excellently balanced token distribution. It has the potential to become the most popular project next year with its total supply capped at 75 million tokens.

High potential

The new token links users with services such as bulk maritime transport and ship chartering. In addition, the team mentioned numerous types of sea cargo services, such as storage, booking, and import/export. PSSL is a dynamically growing enterprise with experienced employees in the shipping industry.

All of these factors show that PSSL could have tremendous token potential. The project is well-positioned to provide its users with top-notch services at competitive prices.