Privacy coins price predictions: Monero, Dash, Zcash

Privacy coins like Monero and Dash provide additional security features.

Demand for these coins is expected to keep rising in the next few years.

Dash, Monero, and Zcash are some of the best privacy coins to buy.

With cryptocurrencies plummeting, some investors believe that coins that provide utility will thrive in the long term. This view explains why some privacy coins have done well in the past few weeks. For example, Dash price has rallied by 30% from its lowest level this month. Monero has also jumped by 17% in the same period. Here are the best privacy cryptocurrencies to buy.

Monero

Monero is the biggest and most widely used privacy coins in the world. Its technology makes it impossible for transactions to be tracked. It works by ensuring that the addresses that send and receive funds are anonymous by default. As we wrote in this article , it uses technologies like Stealth addresses, RingCT, and Ring Signatures.

The 4H chart shows that the XMR price has been in a slow bullish trend in the past few days. It was trading at $135.7 on Friday, which was slightly below the important resistance level at $137.02.

The coin has moved slightly above the 25-day and 50-day moving averages and the ascending trendline shown in green. At the same time, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has moved above the neutral level.

Therefore, Monero price will likely rise if bulls manage to push it above the resistance at $137. If this happens, the next key resistance level to watch will be at $146, the highest point on November 22.

Monero chart by TradingView

How to buy Monero

Binance

Binance is one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world. It is better suited to more experienced investors and it offers a large number of cryptocurrencies to choose from, at over 600. Binance is also known for having low trading fees and a multiple of trading options that its users can benefit from, such as; peer-to-peer trading, margin trading and spot trading.

Buy XMR with Binance today

KuCoin

Kucoin is a cryptocurrency exchange which offers over 200 cryptocurrencies. Kucoin has a wide range of services, such as; a built-in peer-to-peer exchange, spot and margin trading, bank level security and a wide range of accepted payment methods. Users can benefit from a beginner-friendly interface and relatively low fees.

Buy XMR with KuCoin today

Dash

Dash price has staged a strong comeback this month. At its peak, the coin was up by more than 42% from the lowest point this month. For starters, Dash is a privacy coin that is one of the easiest to use.

It is a proof-of-work coin that uses Masternodes that enable solutions like InstantSend, CoinJoin, ChainLocks, and governance. Each Dash Masternode is required to put at least 1,000 coins in their wallet. PrivateSend makes it possible for people to send money anonymously.

Dash crypto price surged this week as demand for the coin rose. As it rose, it moved above the resistance at $38.1. It remains above the 25-day and 50-day moving averages. Recently, however, the coin has pulled back. Therefore, if you want to buy Dash , you should wait until it retests the support at $38.1. It could resume the bullish trend after doing that.

Dash chart by TradingView

How to buy Dash

eToro

eToro offers a wide range of cryptos, such as Bitcoin, XRP and others, alongside crypto/fiat and crypto/crypto pairs. eToro users can connect with, learn from, and copy or get copied by other users.

Buy DASH with eToro today Disclaimer

Binance

Binance is one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world. It is better suited to more experienced investors and it offers a large number of cryptocurrencies to choose from, at over 600. Binance is also known for having low trading fees and a multiple of trading options that its users can benefit from, such as; peer-to-peer trading, margin trading and spot trading.

Buy DASH with Binance today

Zcash

Zcash is another popular privacy coin. It uses a complex technology that gives users the ability to select their privacy levels. In 2022, the developers introduced unified addresses that are generated from a set of multiple Zcash address types such as transparent, sapling, and orchard. As a result, transactions will move coins by default to the latest shielding pool supported by the wallet.

The four-hour chart shows that the Zcash price recovered slightly recently. It rose to a high of $44.22, which was its highest point on November 8. It has now retested the important support at $42, which was the highest level on November 14. Therefore, the coin will likely resume the bullish trend since it has formed a break and retest pattern.

Zcash chart by TradingView

How to buy Zcash

eToro

eToro offers a wide range of cryptos, such as Bitcoin, XRP and others, alongside crypto/fiat and crypto/crypto pairs. eToro users can connect with, learn from, and copy or get copied by other users.

Buy ZEC with eToro today Disclaimer

Binance

Binance is one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world. It is better suited to more experienced investors and it offers a large number of cryptocurrencies to choose from, at over 600. Binance is also known for having low trading fees and a multiple of trading options that its users can benefit from, such as; peer-to-peer trading, margin trading and spot trading.

Buy ZEC with Binance today