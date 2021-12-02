SafePal soaring today, up almost 18%: Where to buy SafePal

The live SafePal price today is $2.66 with a 24-hour trading volume of $602.3 million. SafePal is up 17.77% in the last 24 hours. If you want to know where to buy SafePal now, you’ve come to the right place.

Top places to buy SafePal now

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

What is SafePal?

SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet launched in 2018 that helps users to protect and grow their digital assets. It supports numerous popular crypto assets as well as tokens typical of the Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain and TRON blockchains. Users can manage, store, exchange, and grow their portfolio without compromising asset security. The SafePal wallet’s native token, SFP, is a BEP-20 token that can be transferred to any wallet, which supports the Binance Smart Chain network. It can also be exchanged with other assets and serve as a way to pay for services.

Should I buy SafePal today?

SafePal tries to do a lot of things for its users that other wallets don’t do. Still, given how wildly the market can fluctuate, proceed with caution, especially considering the greatly varying predictions for the coin’s price movements in the near future. An obvious example of an inconsistency is below.

SafePal price prediction

According to Wallet Investor, the price of SafePal will drop to $0.585 in one year, making it a bad investment. The long-term loss potential is almost 60%. Price Prediction is at the other end of the spectrum. According to their SafePal forecast price and technical analysis, one SFP will be trading for more than $70 in 2030.

