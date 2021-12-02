The live Bread price today is $1.20 with a 24-hour trading volume of $77 million. Today, Bread gained 31.78%. After the company was acquired by Coinbase, the token’s market value increased by more than 600% in just 24 hours. There are no signs of these gains being reversed anytime soon.

What is BRD?

BRD aims to bring blockchain-enabled financial services to the mobile generation – providing consumers with the simplest and most secure way to buy and protect bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. It launched Blockset, a new hosted blockchain infrastructure platform for large enterprises, back in 2015. BRD raised $56 million from investors like SBI Holdings and Ripple. BRD's crypto apps are available to users in 170 countries. The company has over 5 million customers worldwide and manages assets worth around $6 billion.

Should I buy BRD today?

BRD is demonstrating stable and sustained growth. It could be a feasible investment, but do exercise caution and read some detailed analyses before making a decision.

BRD price prediction

According to Price Prediction, the price of BRD might pass $1.40 by the end of the year. By the end of 2022, its maximum price will be $1.63.

