Check out the top exchanges to buy OMG, the coin, today

The live OMG price today is just over $8 with a 24-hour trading volume of $356.5 million. OMG Network’s native token lost 4.43% in the last 24 hours. Since tendencies can easily be reversed, here’s where to buy it now.

What is OMG?

OMG Network, formerly known as OmiseGo, is a non-custodial, layer-2 scaling solution built for the Ethereum blockchain. As an Ethereum scaling solution, OMG Network is designed to allow users to transfer ETH and ERC20 tokens significantly faster and cheaper than when transacting directly on the Ethereum network. According to OMG Network, its cutting-edge technology has the potential to scale Ethereum to thousands of transactions per second (TPS) — instead of the 10 to 14 tps Ethereum 1.0 is currently capable of.

Should I buy OMG today?

As it always goes with cryptocurrencies, OMG can be extremely volatile. It doesn’t make much sense to watch the OMG exchange rate daily unless you’re a scalper trader. Don’t invest more than you can afford to lose.

OMG price prediction

Digital Coin predicted that OMG would reach a price of $22.55 this year, which was way off the mark. Trading Beasts makes a more moderate prediction. They estimate the coin will reach $11 at the beginning of next year.

