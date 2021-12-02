The 15th-largest cryptocurrency by market cap is changing hands for $2.09 with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.76 billion. Polygon is up 8.19% in the last 24 hours. Here’s where to buy it now.

Top places to buy Polygon now

What is Polygon?

Polygon (previously Matic Network) is the first well-structured, easy-to-use platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Its core component is Polygon SDK, a modular, flexible framework that supports building multiple types of applications.

Should I buy Polygon today?

The predictions for Polygon’s value are mainly positive, but always do your research ahead of any investment.

Polygon price prediction

Coin Quora expects the price of Polygon to reach $35 by 2025. This is a meteoric rise. If it comes true, an investment of $100 now will bring amazing returns.

Polygon on social media