SeaCoast, the maritime startup using web3 technology to pioneer new ways of exploring the world’s waterways, has announced that its public token sale will commence today.

According to the press release shared with Coinjournal, the token sale event gives members of the public their first opportunity to purchase $COAST tokens.

The team explained that the $COAST token is crucial to the nautical ecosystem SeaCoast is developing, centred around curated data of waterways and inlets.

The ecosystem will enable explorers to access rich and up-to-date information that enhances their interactions with local touchpoints, the team added.

SeaCoast revealed that it developed a trio of applications to support this goal in the form of ShoreView, PortView, and PaperBoat. The three apps work together to unlock new ways of interacting with coastal resources while rewarding human curators for the knowledge they share.

While commenting on this latest cryptocurrency news, Manuel Arnaiz, CEO of the company and founder of Jazztel, DigiMobil and a dozen of other companies, said;

“We do not think of tokens as a possibility to capture resources, but as a way from which we can promote some services and boost the recurrence of users on the platform.”

SeaCoast explained that ShoreView is a virtual assistant that enables navigation through augmented reality and shows the user in real-time both what they see and what is invisible to the naked eye.

Meanwhile, PortView facilitates mooring boats using augmented reality and audio assistance. Finally, PaperBoat is a mooring reservation manager that serves as the Booking.com of sailing.

Users who share the information they acquire when navigating or discovering places along the coast can earn rewards in $COAST tokens.

SeaCoast explained that tokens are earned via sharing geo-referenced elements that can then appear on augmented reality maps for other users.

As users share more information on the platform, the more $COAST token rewards they will earn.

SeaCoast is a project that is harnessing web3 technologies, including tokenization and blockchain, to revolutionize the way people interact with the world’s coastlines.