The best ERC 20 tokens to buy right now

After launching in 2015, the Ethereum Chain has been one of the most important driving forces in crypto. The platform has seen the growth of innovative DApps and DeFi projects. However, its ERC 20 tokens are quite incredible. This is basically a quality or technical standard that all Ethereum based tokens must meet. Check out some highlights below:

ERC 20 tokens are governed by a set of fixed rules that determine how they can be transferred, validated, and stored.

All ERC 20 tokens are built and powered by the Ethereum blockchain but can be swapped across multiple chains.

A huge percentage of crypto tokens that have launched over the past few years are largely ERC 20 tokens.

For investors looking for the best and perhaps the most popular ERC 20 tokens, here are two names that you probably didn’t know are based on this standard.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been the token of 2021, no doubt. The meme coin, which was launched as the ultimate Dogecoin (DOGE) killer, has exploded in value, ranking at one point among the top 10 crypto assets by market cap.

Data Source: Tradingview.com

Although SHIB is still a speculative asset that has very little intrinsic value, it has made people millionaires in the past year. This is also an ERC 20 token, and at the time of writing, SHIB was selling for $0.00003394. The coin also has a market cap of $18.6 billion.

Chainlink (LINK)

Unlike Shiba Inu, Chainlink (LINK) is actually a superb investment with very decent underlying fundamentals. It is basically a smart contract blockchain layer that allows universally interconnected contracts.

LINK, its native token, is an ERC 20 coin and is ranked among the top 20 coins in terms of market cap. At the time of writing, LINK was selling for $22.51 with a market cap of around $10.5 billion.