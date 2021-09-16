The Mercor Finance token is currently trading at $0.04 after bulls managed to regain control and the coin could rally further if the current price trend continues for the next month. The token has delivered returns of 14% in the past 24 hours and the price seems to be on a strong uptrend.

How & where to buy Mercor Finance in the UK and elsewhere

If you are looking to invest in cryptocurrencies, then you will need to create a trading account on a broker/exchange site. The registration process is easy and all you need to do is submit your full name, address and email ID. As per the Know Your Customer (KYC) rules, you will also need to verify the account by submitting proof of identity and address. This can be achieved by providing a driving license and a utility bill. Once the verification step is completed, fund your account and start trading.

Avoid using decentralised exchanges (DEXs) as they are unregulated. For your convenience, we have handpicked two of the best sites where you can open an account quickly and start trading.

What is Mercor Finance and why is it rallying?

The Mercor Finance network aims to provide the benefit of algorithmic trading to retail investors. Currently, the use of AI-driven trading is limited largely to institutional investors as the cost of these softwares is highly expensive and beyond the reach of a common retail investor. Mercor Finance plans to change this by allowing users easy access to algorithmic tools. It will also accept payments in the form of MRCR tokens.

The platform is going to launch the beta phase soon and this might explain the sudden surge in the price of the MRCR token.

Should I buy MRCR today?

The MRCR token has a strong use case and Mercor Finance could prove to be a game-changer if it can provide competitive fees and ensure the development of better algorithm tools. The team plans to launch an online academy to provide educational resources to all its users. Reportedly, a social trading platform is also in the works.

The MRCR token could reward its early adopters with handsome gains in the future.

This article is informational only—none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.