The Avalanche (AVAX) token is currently trading at $60 at the time of writing and may retest the all-time high (ATH) located at $64.51 soon

The price of the Avalanche token is being pushed by bulls towards the ATH price of $64.51. The AVAX coin has seen a healthy gain of 15% in the past 24 hours. The coin could possibly move towards a new ATH if the current momentum is maintained. The whales’ interest seems to be rising and this can be confirmed by an increase in the trading volume of AVAX.

How & where to buy Avalanche in the UK and elsewhere

Avalanche is a popular token and easily available on most brokers/exchanges. For registering a new account, you will need to provide a username, password and email address. Most reputed platforms will ask you to verify the account which can be done by submitting proof of identity and address documents. A passport and a utility bill are accepted on most sites. Some broker/exchange platforms may also ask you to click a selfie holding your documents.

There are many identical platforms available in the market today but to make your search easy, we have selected two of the best platforms where you can trade securely. Avoid using decentralised exchanges as they are unregulated and you could lose all your funds if you’re not careful.

eToro

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

Buy AVAX with eToro today

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

Buy AVAX with Binance today

What is Avalanche?

Avalanche boasts of the fastest transaction time and allows easy deployment of apps on smart contracts. It is compatible with solidity and has a transaction throughput of greater than 4500tps. The Avalanche foundation has also released a grants program recently to encourage the decentralised finance (DeFi) developers to build on the platform.

It has lower fees than the Ethereum network and is preferred by many developers throughout the world.

Should I buy AVAX today?

The Avalanche token is doing well and could possibly break its previous ATH soon. The early adopters of AVAX could possibly gain huge returns if the coin rallies further in the future.

Below is the daily chart for Avalanche that shows a huge spike after the coin completed a cycle of consolidation.

Avalanche daily chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

This article is informational only—none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.