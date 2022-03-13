Top 3 crypto projects that could rally in the second quarter of 2022

The crypto market has not had the most successful start to the year. In fact, Q1 in 2022 has been a brutal time for most assets. But there is a chance that the second quarter of the year may bring a change in fortunes. Here are some highlights:

Investors will price in the macroeconomic and geopolitical pressures in the weeks ahead.

Despite high volatility, the general trend for 2022 is predicted to be positive.

Some projects still remain highly undervalued because of the recent slump.

For investors who are looking to profit from a Q2 rally in the crypto market, the following are some top 3 assets to buy:

Internet Computer (ICP)

After showing some signs of life in February, Internet Computer (ICP) is back on its downtrend. In fact, the coin has been losing money since the tail end of 2021.

Data Source: Tradingview

Although we do not expect a bullish reversal in the long-term trend to come soon, the second quarter of the year could prove very decisive. ICP is now trading at $16.18. It's down 7% for the week. This is a perfect opportunity to grab it.

Kadena (KDA)

Kadena (KDA) is a promising blockchain project, and even though it’s been around for a while, it still offers an array of incredible future potential. KDA right now has a market cap of $1.1 billion and is trading at $6.5. The token has moved sideways, for the most part, this month but still remains very low compared to the highs of 2021. It could rebound sharply in Q2 2022.

Oasis Network (ROSE)