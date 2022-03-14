The live price of Shibnobi, another Shiba-themed token, is $8.82E-15 with a 24-hour trading volume of just under $2 million. Shibnobi was listed on Dojoswap Exchange three days ago. It has gained 3.33% today.

If you are attracted to unique features and want to learn how and where to buy Shibnobi, this guide is for you.

Top places to buy Shibnobi now

As SHINJA is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase SHINJA using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy SHINJA right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy ETH on a regulated exchange or broker, like eToro ›

We suggest eToro because it's one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms, an exchange and wallet all-in-one with some of the lowest fees in the industry. It's also beginner-friendly, and has more payment methods available to users than any other available service.

2. Send your ETH to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the Uniswap DEX

Head to Uniswap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your ETH for SHINJA

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including SHINJA.

What is Shibnobi?

The community-driven platform is developing an ecosystem for the next generation of investors making crypto simple and safe for everyone.

It is on a mission to change the crypto space, making it safer, fairer, and more informative for the average investor and vetted projects.

The main products are Dojoswap, a multichain DEX with a staking platform, Kusari blockchain with enhanced security features and a solid vetting process for projects listed on it, and Katana, a wallet with 2FA. Dojoverse is the platform’s multiverse environment.

Should I buy Shibnobi today?

Considering how hard it is to come up with an accurate cryptocurrency prediction, you should never take any decisions affecting your finances before an in-depth market analysis. Don’t invest more than you can afford to lose.

Shibnobi price prediction

GOV Capital is bullish on the token, predicting its price will grow to $3.37E-14 in one year. Up to Brain predict 1 SHINJA will go up to $6.44E-13 in 2023.

