Top places to buy MXC, which is up 8% and counting

MXC is a web3.0 infrastructure designed to connect the real world and the metaverse. Its token is riding on the coattails of the metaverse. If you want to know more about MXC, including if it would make a good investment and the top places to buy it now, you’re about to find out!

Top places to buy MXC now

As MXC is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase MXC using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy MXC right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy ETH on a regulated exchange or broker, like eToro ›

We suggest eToro because it's one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms, an exchange and wallet all-in-one with some of the lowest fees in the industry. It's also beginner-friendly, and has more payment methods available to users than any other available service.

2. Send your ETH to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the Uniswap DEX

Head to Uniswap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your ETH for MXC

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including MXC.

What is MXC?

The MXC network runs using supernodes on a Proof-of-Participation (PoP) mechanism, which ensures scalability and free open networks. The token is used to provision devices for the free open wireless network.

The ecosystem runs supernodes by means of NFT management, staking MXC tokens, and mining from the LPWAN and satellite networks.

MXC is also used for governance votes and Edge AI services. The former will determine allocation of network resources.

Should I buy MXC today?

MXC can definitely be worth investing in, but there’s no guarantee for the right timing. Do market research and analyze its price trajectory before you make any investment decision. Take all price predictions with a grain of salt.

MXC price prediction

According to Wallet Investor, the price of this token will peak at $0.0862 this year, which makes MXC a rather lackluster short-term investment. They predict it will trade for $0.187 by the end of 2027, which makes it promising as a long-term one.

MXC on social media