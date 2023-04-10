Wemade says Tangled features an AI-based verification system to enhance safety for the Web3 live chat users.

Users can accumulate time points and swap them for utility tokens like WEMIX.

Wemade is making giant steps in bridging traditional gaming to Web3 and blockchain.

Wemade, a leading South Korean based gaming and blockchain company, has today launched the new Talk to Earn (T2E) decentralised application dubbed Tangled on its DAO and NFT Platform NILE.

The popular video game developer, whose The Legend of Mir title is one of the biggest gaming hits, shared the news via a press release on Monday.

According to Wemade, the Web3 live chat dApp uses AI-based AI-based verification to ban fake gender accounts or profiles. The artificial intelligence helps to ensure dApp users enjoy the highest standards of safety and chat experiences, the firm noted.

Live chat and earn points

Tangled users will have an opportunity to chat with others across the globe. The chat application has a built-in mechanism that allows users to earn time points as other users accept their chat offer.

Accumulated points are then saved in native Tangled NFT called Tangled Timepieces. The NFTs are in three grades – Luxury, High-End, and Zenith. A user can fuse same grade NFTs to achieve a higher grade NFT. Higher graded pieces mean more time points and longer live chat times.

Users can also exchange time points for TIPO, a utility token that one can then swap for other digital assets such as WEMIX.

Microsoft-backed Wemade has been aggressive in its blockchain and Web3 strategy since CoinJournal reported on the firm’s “blockchain facelift” for Legend of Mir in 2020.

The company recently partnered decentralised warehousing provider Space and Time to help power its blockchain gaming platform WEMIX PLAY. The collaboration will see Wemade help the next wave of GameFi development, Wemade announced.

The UNI token also rallied last July when Wemade announced it would add liquidity to Uniswap. The Korean game developer’s interest via the WEMIX/USDC pool on Uniswap V3 saw huge volume spikes, aiding the uptick in UNI price.