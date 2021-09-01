AR, the native token of the Arweave network has risen from the $25 level recorded on 25 August 2021 to $63 currently, at the time of writing

Arweave has posted strong gains of 10% to continue its strong run that started on 27 August after a week of consolidation. The AR token has a strong use case and bullish investors are beginning to express confidence in this token. Arweave is being traded at $63, an impressive show considering that it has doubled from its value almost a week ago. Another 2X from the current price levels looks possible for AR.

How & where to buy Arweave in the UK and elsewhere

If you wish to purchase cryptocurrency tokens, then you will need to register an account on a broker/exchange.

Avoid using decentralised sites as most of them are unregulated.

What is Arweave?

Arweave allows developers to host apps and users can then access the apps via what is known as the permaweb platform. In essence, it provides long term web storage at ridiculously cheap costs.

Web hosting is big business and Arweave plans to become a game-changer in this sector. It allows developers to host their apps on their network while users can access these apps easily and securely through the decentralised network. Because the previous versions of the apps are also permanently stored; in case of an attack, the users can continue to use previous versions while the developers carry out bug fixes.

Should I buy AR today?

Arweave seeks to solve a big problem plaguing the app developers today who are at the mercy of big MNCs that run monopoly empires. The price of AR is still within the reach of amateur and new investors.

The AR token has been on a growth spree for almost a week now and the cryptocurrency could possibly reward early supporters with enormous gains. If the price trend can hold for another week, $100 seems to be on the cards for Arweave. Given below is the weekly chart for Arweave that clearly shows a price breakout.

Arweave weekly chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

This article is informational only—none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.