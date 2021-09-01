MINI, the native token of the MiniSwap DeFi exchange system, has posted gains of 85% with a record-breaking trade volume of $415,138

The MINI token has risen by 85% in the past 24 hours and is trading at $0.07 at the time of writing. Coupled with a huge increase in volume, it looks like MiniSwap is reaching for the moon. MiniSwap achieved a high price of $0.09 in the past 24 hours and if the bulls can regain momentum, the price could potentially do 2X or 3X from the current levels.

How & where to buy MiniSwap in the UK and elsewhere

If you’re interested in MINI, then you will need to register an account with an exchange/broker platform. The sign-up process is simple and all you need to do is submit a username, email ID, and phone number to open an account. Once you verify the account by submitting proof of identity and residence documents, you can deposit funds and start trading.

While there are many platforms out there, selecting a suitable option is often difficult for new users, which is why we have shortlisted some of the best platforms below.

eToro

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

Buy MINI with eToro today

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

Buy MINI with Binance today

What is MiniSwap?

MiniSwap is building an ecosystem of DeFi enabled exchanges. It will be launched in stages where it will first function as an exchange, and will later also offer DeFi products to its users. The final stage will ensure interoperability between different blockchains.

MiniSwap plans to reward its supporters through staking rewards, liquidity rewards and community rewards. The protocol aims to burn 50% of the fees and redistribute 50% to the users. Ultimately, MiniSwap will enable users of different blockchains to trade with each other in an easy, quick and seamless manner.

Should I buy MINI today?

The MINI price has seen a clear breakout and it could rally further if bulls manage to prevail. The protocol is in its initial stages and early supporters could possibly be looking at handsome gains in the near future. A decentralised exchange coupled with DeFi products could help in making MINI popular among investors.

The MINI token’s 24 hours price action chart is given below. It looks like the token could rally further and traders could also use this opportunity for some quick gains.

MINI daily chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

This article is informational only—none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.