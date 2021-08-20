Where to buy CryptoZoo: ZOO jumps 109% as NFT games rise up

Wildlife-inspired NFT ecosystem CryptoZoo has more than doubled its price today, with renewed interest in NFTs sparking a rally

CryptoZoo (ZOO) is turning heads with a 109% price surge today. The NFT-based project aligns with the cryptoverse’s current demand for collectables, such as in-game items, and greater interactivity with these tokens. The market is responding, and the token is starting to trend with a 2x rally.

Learn everything you need to know about CryptoZoo in this article, then browse our suggestions for where to buy ZOO.

How & where to buy CryptoZoo in the UK and elsewhere

To buy CryptoZoo today, you’ll need to first create an account with a licensed broker or crypto exchange. We’ve selected two of the best options and listed them here for your convenience. Sign up, fund your account, and start trading today.

Avoid decentralised exchanges (DEXs) and other unlicensed/unregulated platforms, as these services are not covered by financial regulations and as such provide little by way of investor protection.

eToro

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

Buy ZOO with eToro today

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

Buy ZOO with Binance today

What is CryptoZoo?

CryptoZoo is an NFT project that allows crypto enthusiasts to collect, earn, and swap NFT versions of wildlife-themed characters. The project was founded very recently, earlier this week, and is looking to capitalise on the growing interest in NFTs from the collectables and gaming worlds.

The two spheres have been enjoying an increasing crossover during the 2021 bull run, and the trend looks set to continue as the resumption of the bull run seems to have reignited a feverish interest in the NFT craze.

Should I buy ZOO today?

CryptoZoo is enjoying a strong rally at present. Up by over 100%, the coins has doubled in the last 24 hours. The current price level also represents an opportunity for investors to buy in now while the price hovers here, permitting entry into the market before the next vertical ascent.

With ZOO at $0.0004603, CryptoZoo is a cheap option, and in just its first week of major listings has made a case for itself as a bet on the NFT movement more broadly. Those who believe in the long-term potential of NFT collectables and games may very well consider investing in ZOO.

This article is informational only — none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.