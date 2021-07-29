Quant aims to become the first interoperable blockchain OS, and has surged by over 50% this week

The future of blockchain will depend heavily on the ability of systems to integrate the various competing chains and networks, and Quant (QNT) identified this early on. Founded in 2018, Quant’s mission is becoming more and more relevant as crypto and blockchain proliferate into the mainstream, and QNT has recorded a new all-time high in light of this.

Read on to learn more about Quant, as well as the best place to buy QNT today.

What is Quant?

Quant was founded in 2018 by tech veterans who have worked for institutions such as the Ministry of Justice and the United Nations. Using their industry expertise, they realised that interoperability was the key to the success of complex systems.

From this realisation, Quant was born: Gilbert Verdian and Dr. Paolo Tasca, Quant’s founders, saw that blockchain would likely be a core technology in years to come, and started building a blockchain-native operating system with the express purpose of linking different chains together.

Today, Quant and its ground-breaking Overledger Network allow developers to build multi-chain apps, or MApps, that enable users to access the benefits of multiple blockchain solutions simultaneously.

Should I buy QNT today?

“The future will be multichain” is a cliche in the crypto world, but it nonetheless holds more than a kernel of truth. It is unlikely that one chain will “win”, and as such, the systems that can allow chains to work together are likely to succeed. Quant is one such system, and QNT has huge potential to grow if Quant continues to do well.

Currently priced at $115.84, Quant is up by 22% today and registered a new all-time high of $121.78 earlier this morning. In the short term, traders might look to QNT as a strong momentum trade, with the potential for new highs to be reached towards the end of the week.