Where to buy THORChain: RUNE surges 33% despite tough week

News of a 7-figure hack shook THORChain this week, but the price of RUNE continues to climb

DeFi ecosystem THORChain (RUNE) has surged by 33% today after a hack scare has put its rally on pause earlier this week. A well-intentioned hacker stole millions in an attempt to reveal key systemic vulnerabilities, and the crypto community has responded with a spate of intense buying, edifying the market’s convictions and belief in the project.

What is THORChain and why is it surging?

THORChain is a decentralised finance (DeFi) protocol that deploys cross-chain asset management solutions to allow users to transact seamlessly between crypto assets from different ecosystems. The platform offers next-gen liquidity pools, with solutions for impermanent losses implemented and all liquidity rewards going to providers. The RUNE token is available on both Ethereum and the Binance Smart Chain.

RUNE, the token of the THORChain ecosystem, is up by 33% today. It appears to be mounting a full recovery after dropping in light of recent security issues. Currently trading in the region of $5.50, RUNE is well on its way back to pre-hack levels and is riding the momentum of the broader crypto market to rally further.

Should I buy RUNE today?

Given this week’s bad press, it is extraordinarily impressive that RUNE has pressed on with such a strong market performance. This truly shows the belief investors have in the project, and how undeterred they are by hitches in the broader plan. Investors may see this as a green light for a long term purchase, based on the market’s apparent affinity for the token.

At $5.29, the token is arguably “cheap” in comparison to its May all-time high of $20.87. If the bull market resumes in full, RUNE could increase by 4x or more in light of its previous performance.