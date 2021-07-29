Alchemy Pay aims to bridge the gap between fiat and crypto payments. Here’s where to buy ACH after its 163% daily rally.

The demand for more real-world crypto payment solutions is growing every day: rumours that Amazon would accept Bitcoin payments spread like wildfire earlier this week, but quickly fizzled out after the corporate giant denied the claims. While demand is strong, there are limitations to current payment infrastructures. Alchemy Pay (ACH) seeks to remedy these, and has surged by an astonishing 163% amid cries for simpler crypto payments.

Find out more about Alchemy Pay below, as well as learning how and where to buy ACH today.

What is Alchemy Pay?

Alchemy Pay is a fiat-crypto payments bridge that allows existing payments systems including point-of-sale, e-commerce, and mobile payments to connect to the ever-growing world of cryptocurrency. The project aims to streamline settlement and reconciliation processes in an effort to reduce errors and make payments unfalsifiable using blockchain tech, while not compromising on the accessibility and speed of legacy systems.

Alchemy Pay’s partners include Shopify, and it has rolled out more than 3,000 real-world implementations, with clients including ALDO, Skybar Ce La Vi in Singapore, and Pricerite, which is listed on the Hong Kong mainboard.

Should I buy ACH today?

With Amazon rumours abounding recently, and companies as large as Tesla toying with crypto payments, the demand for effective methods of paying with cryptocurrency is on the rise. Alchemy Pay seeks to address this demand, and ACH is now hot property as a result. ACH has risen in price by 163% today alone, and by more than 200% over the last seven days.

With a price of just $0.00461964, ACH is arguably still very cheap, and has the potential for huge growth into the future given its increasingly relevant fundamentals. It also has potential as a short-term trade, given its rapid breakout momentum after months of stagnation.