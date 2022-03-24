When one pet-themed meme coin goes up, it reflects on the whole niche. Today, Yahoo Finance reported that Catecoin, a Dogecoin rival that generated returns of 2000x, launched Catpay, its decentralized reward token.

Yesterday, it emerged Bitcoin of America, a popular BTM (Bitcoin ATM) operator, added Dogecoin to its ATMs, which has most likely contributed to its rise.

If you want to know more about Dogecoin, if you should buy it, and the top places to buy Dogecoin, you’ve come to the right place.

What is Dogecoin?

Dogecoin features a Shiba Inu dog on its logo and is based on a canine-themed Internet meme. It is an open-source digital asset created by Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus, which emerged as a Litecoin fork in December 2013.

It was conceived of as a fun, light-hearted crypto, which would attract people beyond the core fans of Bitcoin.

This is not the only difference to Bitcoin. Dogecoin differs from the proof-of-work protocol by using Scrypt technology. There is no limit to how many of these altcoins you can mine because the total supply is uncapped. It’s possible to mine Dogecoin by joining a mining pool or solo.

Should I buy Dogecoin today?

Dogecoin can be a lucrative investment, but take the time to read at least several price predictions from leading analysts and do market research before making a commitment. Take all investment advice with a grain of salt.

Dogecoin price prediction

The majority of analysts predict Doge to trade in the range of $0.56-$0.58 in 2025. If this prediction proves correct, its average price will be around $1.79 in 2028. It can go up to $2.13, compared to $0.13 at the time of writing.

Dogecoin on social media