While cryptocurrencies can be used as a way to exchange goods, the vast majority of their holders see them as savings or investment vehicles. The number of cryptocurrencies, even stablecoins tethered to the U.S. dollar, over the course of the last year demonstrates the volatility that makes investment in bitcoin perilous. Before investing, it’s wise to do some research and find out the specifics.

A cryptocurrency is a kind of digital money that operates independently from any single bank, monetary system, or government. The exponential rise of the cryptocurrency market to over 12,000 coins in circulation is absolutely remarkable. From 2021 to 2022, the volume of cryptocurrencies increased by a factor of 2.

Let’s discuss the top cryptocurrencies other than Bitcoin and Ethereum.

List of the best crypto coins

1. Tether (USDT)

Price: $0.99

The value of one Tether is $0.99 USD. It’s a stablecoin, which means its value won’t fluctuate wildly. Tether is often used as a bridge between different cryptocurrencies by traders. The Tether cryptocurrency is used instead of the US dollar. There is apprehension that Tether isn’t reliably backed by dollars in reserve but rather a type of short-term unsecured debt, which has led to the currency’s depreciation.

Stablecoins like Tether aim to attract customers who are wary of investing due to price swings. While using this approach, customers don’t have to wait as long as they would if they were to convert their cryptocurrency holdings to fiat money in order to make a transfer back to dollars.

2. Cardano (ADA)

Price: $0.33

While it arrived on the cryptocurrency landscape after a while, Cardano (ADA) stands out for being one of the first to use proof-of-stake verification. This technique decreases energy usage and environmental impact by doing away with the aggressive, problem-solving element of validation on systems like Bitcoin. Like Ethereum, Cardano’s native token, ADA, uses smart contracts and distributed applications.

The ADA currency used on Cardano’s network has not grown nearly as rapidly as some of the other main cryptocurrencies. On March 7, 2023, the price was $0.33.

3. USD Coin (USDC)

Price: $1.0

Stablecoins like USD Coin, which are fixed to the dollar’s price, are becoming more popular. This implies that for every USD Coin in circulation, the equivalent amount of fiat cash is held in reserve. On September 18th, 2022, a single USD Coin was worth $1.00 with a market valuation of $55.5 billion. In terms of market capitalization and trade volume, it was fourth. On March 7, 2023, the price was $1.0.

4. Binance Coin (BNB)

Price: $287.82

The Binance Exchange accepts Binance Coin (BNB), a utility cryptocurrency, as payment for the costs of trading on the exchange. In terms of value, it ranks as the third-largest digital currency. The token’s users will get a discount when making purchases on the exchange while using the token as payment.

Changpeng Zhao established the Binance Exchange, which now ranks among the top five most active cryptocurrency trading platforms globally.

Like with many other cryptocurrencies, Binance Coin began life as an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. In the end, it launched its own mainnet. A PoS consensus mechanism is implemented in the network.

On March 7, 2023, Binance Coin has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, making a single BNB token worth around $287.82.

5. Polkadot (DOT)

Price: $6.05

Polkadot is a one-of-a-kind Proof-of-Stake (PoS) cryptocurrency designed to facilitate interoperability across different blockchains. Its protocol was developed to bridge the gap between permissioned and permissionless blockchains and oracles, making it possible for them to share data and operate as one.

A key feature of Polkadot is its relay chain, which promotes communication across different networks. Parachains, which are alternative blockchains with their own native currency for certain use cases, are also supported. On March 7, 2023, the market cap was $6.87 billion.

6. Dogecoin (DOGE)

Price: $0.076

Dogecoin is a cryptocurrency that is well-known for its humorous beginnings in 2013 but has since grown in popularity owing to a committed community and clever memes. Dogecoins, unlike many other cryptocurrencies, have no hard cap on production, making them prone to value erosion as supply grows.

On March 7, 2023, its value had increased by 40,761% to $0.076. In contrast to other digital currencies, Dogecoin has an infinite supply. Payments and money transfers are possible using this method.

7. Ripple (XRP)

Price: $0.37

In 2012, Ripple developed the XRP Ledger as a payment system, and the XRP coin serves as its native token. Neither proof-of-work nor proof-of-stake is used in the XRP Ledger’s XRP Ledger Consensus Protocol, which is used for consensus and verification. On March 7, 2023, XRP was worth $19.6 billion at a price of around $0.37.

Conclusion

Speculators in cryptocurrencies should not risk more than they can afford to lose, since the market is mostly unregulated at the moment (though the U.S. government is expected to take a more active role in supervising the crypto field).

Throughout the better part of 2022, crypto assets were under pressure to the downside, and trading has remained turbulent so far in 2023. It’s also worth noting that beginner investors often engage in trades against highly skilled players.

