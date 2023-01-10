BONK price action spells trouble after becoming an overnight crypto sensation

Bonk token launched on December 25, 2022

The cryptocurrency rose by four-digit percentages after the launch

BONK price has cooled and trades on a descent and could claim lower levels

Crypto has always treated its fans with twists, turns, and surprises. The crypto community loves it this way, for it becomes a time to make quick bucks as the rest of the market sleeps. In 2022, we were treated to a wild launch of the ApeCoin. Before the dust settled, Optimism airdrop came with a thud! The year couldn’t end in a better way for crypto fans than it did with the Bonk token (BONK/USD).

If you are a fan of meme tokens , then BONK does not miss your watchlist after a heroic entry into the crypto space. Launched on December 25, 2022, BONK has been a sensation, jumping by four digits percentage in price. The token also dominated social trading platforms. Analysts credited the popularity of the newly dog-themed token to the Solana community. The former is based on the Solana network.

Nonetheless, if history is indeed a good teacher, then we should learn that the gains may not last forever. We have seen highly hyped launches boosting token prices, only for them to crash thereafter. BONK may not be an exception. As of press time, the meme cryptocurrency had lost at least 50% of its value from its all-time high. Typical of the phrase, if you didn’t board early, don’t do it now. Technical pointers show BONK could fall further.

BONK on a decline as price finds minor support

BONK/USDT Chart by TradingView

From the 4-hour chart outlook, BONK trades nervously at a support zone. The highs to the upside have been lower, coinciding with a declining price. Buy-side volumes have improved slightly at the support, but not sufficient to boost BONK’s price.

BONK price prediction

As the hype around the BONK launch dies, the price could continue falling. Investors may look at BONK as an overvalued asset. Profit-taking and panic selling may also be at play and force a bearish breakout.

Where to buy BONK