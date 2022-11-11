Cryptocurrency exchange OKX will list MRST, the native token of The Mars metaverse project.

OKX, one of the leading crypto exchanges in the world, is set to list MRST, the native token of The Mars metaverse.

Mars is a metaverse platform developed by Mars Lab. In the Mars-themed metaverse platform, Mars Labs has a small territory called “Colony.” according to the development team,

Its users can own NFT-type Colony, allowing them to build houses or commercial buildings. They can also receive a lease using a blockchain-based Smart Contract.

Mars Labs explained that by contributing to the Mars: metaverse, users can earn rewards with Mars Token (MRST). The ecosystem is designed to ensure that all the users of the platform can earn MRST through Play-and-Earn (PAE) system.

As the native token of the Mars Metaverse, MRST is expected to have a lot of utility within the ecosystem. Most of the buildings in the Colony can be purchased with MRST and are tradable between users.

Furthermore, users can also customise the space, such as a shopping center, gallery, party hall, classroom, and so on. Activities such as event hosting in the metaverse allow users to earn additional income, which will be paid via the MRST token.

As the platform expands, third-party or indie game developers would be allowed to develop and release games using the “The Mars Game Creator” software. The Mars metaverse users can also host sports leagues themselves. Depending on the number of active users, MRST will be used as the reward for game players.

In addition to listing the MRST token on its platform, OKX revealed that it had opened a trade lottery offering up to $20,000 worth of MRST for winners.

The crypto exchange revealed that MRST worth $18,000 would be shared amongst the top 20 daily DEX traders over the next 10 days ($1,800 daily). OKX will airdrop the remaining $2,000 worth of MRST tokens to 20 lucky users who carry out transactions worth 10 MRST tokens r more using the OKX Web3 Wallet.

OKX is one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges in the world. Listing the MRST token on its platform would ensure there is adequate liquidity for users of the Mars metaverse and holders of the token.

OKX listing MRST comes roughly two months after the exchange announced the launch of OKX Lite . OKX Lite, makes buying, selling, and exchanging crypto easier.

According to the team, the simplified version of the OKX trading app has a more straightforward feel and look than the other version, which is ideal for more experienced traders.