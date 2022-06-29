21Shares launches Crypto Winter product set to survive bear market

21Shares AG, the biggest issuer of cryptocurrency exchange-traded products (ETPs) in the world, has launched a product set to help people cope with the bear market called Crypto Winter Suite, Coin Journal learned from a press release.

The first product that was presented was the Bitcoin Core ETP (CBTC). It was introduced on SIX Swiss Exchange today.

The cheapest Bitcoin ETP in the world

The Bitcoin Core ETP offers affordable exposure to the flagship crypto as the cheapest physically-backed Bitcoin ETP worldwide. It will lend a portion of the underlying crypto to offset operation costs on a fully collateralized basis. Once the adequate scale is achieved, lending will commence on CBTC.

Variety of ways to enter crypto ecosystem

The purpose of the Crypto Winter Suite is to provide investors with a number of ways to access the crypto ecosystem. These usually involve some of the most affordable costs on the market for short-term, long-term, or risk-controlled strategic allocation.

ETP Product director at 21Shares Arthur Krause commented:

Considering current market conditions, many investors are looking to ‘buy the dip’ and generate the maximum potential long-term return. The Crypto Winter Suite will make it possible for investors to test the market at some of the lowest prices.

Cofounder and CEO Hany Rashwan added:

There has been demand from investors for low-cost exposure to cryptocurrency. The 21Shares Bitcoin Core ETP offers just that, and at really competitive prices.

21Shares launched the first USD yield ETP in the world

Last month, 21Shares introduced the first USD Yield ETP in the world. It followed their US entry with the launch of the first Bitcoin and gold ETP, the release of a Layer1 Index ETP and DeFi ETP, and two new index funds.

Moreover, 21Shares recently published its sixth report on the condition of the crypto market and industry. The report looks at current industry trends and the ways in which investors are successfully optimizing their crypto portfolios.