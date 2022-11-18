Bitcoin casinos have seen a great increase in popularity recently, with many people now looking for cool games to play. On such a website, just like on the vast majority of online casinos, offers great bonuses. But what’s unique about these crypto casinos is that they also accept payment with Bitcoin, making it easier for those holding crypto.

Bitcoin as a gambling financier

Bitcoin is the world’s most popular and most valuable cryptocurrency. It has grown enormously since it was first launched in 2009. Now a Bitcoin is worth around NOK 195,000, but historically it has been worth even more. Those who have Bitcoin thus have some money they can spend, and many prefer to use it when they gamble online. This is partly because they are protected by blockchain technology, which ensures that no one can cheat or lie about payments or deposits.

1. The very first crypto casino

Bitcoin as a cryptocurrency first appeared in January 2009, after a person under the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto launched it. No more than one year and nine months later, the first crypto casino was launched. This was called SatoshiDice online casino, and they were able to accept their first Bitcoin gamblers in October 2010. Here the very first bet was made on the K-League football league in South Korea.

It was no more than 0.2 Bitcoin, which at the time was worth 24 US dollars, and today a little more than 18,000. The casino still exists, but is not so popular. Part of the reason is that they do not accept any cryptocurrency other than Bitcoin as payment.

2. Crypto gamblers are more anonymous

Despite the fact that gambling is a common, and possibly incredibly exciting hobby, there are many people who want to remain anonymous on the various gambling sites. This can be for various reasons, including related to work, gains and income. When you gamble with cryptocurrency, you have precisely this opportunity, to be more anonymous. This is because crypto casinos online are completely decentralized and unregulated, which means that transactions are not linked to the player’s identity, and the site does not ask Bitcoin gamblers for personal information.

3. Lower fees

In connection with deposits and games, there are some fees when gambling, which can be annoying for many. When you gamble with cryptocurrency, on the other hand, you can worry about these to a lesser extent. There are lower and fewer fees here as the casinos are looking for cryptocurrency with low transaction and exchange costs. Many Bitcoin casinos even offer fee-free transfers to your Bitcoin wallet.

4. More games for gambling

Games are obviously an incredibly important part of playing at online casinos, and when you gamble with cryptocurrency, you actually have the opportunity to test out more games.

Many crypto casinos will offer more variety in the game, and games from a bunch of categories. Some crypto casinos offer both casino games and betting on sports, and even crypto trading in some cases.

On average, you can check out between 300 and 500 different gaming experiences on such sites, and many games are completely unique to each individual platform.

5. Good customer service

Another big advantage of playing at crypto casinos is the good customer service. It is set up so that you can always contact the site if you have any questions regarding transactions, exchanges, bonuses and games.

The best Bitcoin casinos all offer these and more, with some pages even having VIP communication with some of the most loyal customers, and you can contact them on several digital platforms.

Bitcoin casinos are always digital and online, which means that both you and customer service can be logged in at all hours of the day. This is a great advantage, and a luxury you only get at the best casinos. This is one of the many good reasons to check out the casino you want to play at carefully, so that you can make sure that it is safe and can offer you the help you need.

6. New casinos

When you gamble online, you often find a casino that you like playing at the most. This allows you to get to know the site well, and play from the same user all the time. Nevertheless, it is always exciting to check out new sites, to see what new games are available, and whether there are various bonuses elsewhere.

New crypto casinos are constantly being created, in fact as many as 150 casinos every year! The online casino industry is worth an enormous amount, and it grows every year, and among these we find crypto casinos, which are increasing in value.

There is a high demand for such pages, which is why many new pages are created every year.

7. Exciting bonuses

One reaction to the increase in the number of ideas that people can play on is bonuses. The already existing pages must ensure that they remain relevant, and new pages must be able to compete with those that already have many customers. They do this with the help of bonuses, which can be very fun and beneficial for you to use. There are many different bonuses out there, for example welcome bonuses.

You can find these at the vast majority of online casinos, and they can contain different types of bonus. It is common for them to have free spins, which can be used when playing slot machines. In addition, you can get deposit bonuses, which increase your first bet by a set proportion.

Such bonuses make it a little more fun to get started, if more desirable to continue playing.

Conclusion

Cryptocurrency has been a relevant topic since Bitcoin was launched in 2009, and it is no wonder that many people want to use them to gamble. Right now, many people are keeping their eyes open for Bitcoin’s little brother, and changes happening in the network. This can also be used to gamble with. Crypto casinos help connect a number of hobbies and interests, such as gaming technology, money, cryptocurrency, trends, sports, gambling, and much, much more.