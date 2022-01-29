Analysts point to concerns in DeFi as Bitcoin stalls below $40,000

S&P 500 has remained relatively unchanged.

Popsicle Finance's ICE has plummeted 22% in the last 24 hours.

On Friday, Bitcoin (BTC) was trading at over $37,000, up around 3% in the previous 24 hours. In the meantime, after a tumultuous week, several alternative cryptocurrencies have begun to settle.

Analysts were also looking for signals of a probable stock market rebound, stimulating crypto purchases. Over the last week, the S&P 500 has remained relatively unchanged, contrasted to a 1% increase in BTC and a 3% loss in ETH.

Investors continue to retreat from US equities despite the predicted adjustment of the US Federal Reserve's fiscal and monetary policy. More investors may begin to cut their risky asset holdings if the selling proceeds, with cryptocurrencies being the first to be impacted. As a result, a price comeback might be restricted in the near term.

Furthermore, given macroeconomic challenges, several experts are apprehensive about a repeat of 2017-2018. However, it looks that winter has arrived, as seen by the over 40% dip in BTC from its all-time high of about $69,000 in November.

Is there a systemic danger in the crypto markets?

The current underperformance of various cryptocurrencies and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens suggests that crypto markets are riskier. When there is a lot of volatility, some traders may switch to bitcoin, which is less dangerous in the crypto market.

Source – TradingView The value of tokens linked to the Wonderland developer has plummeted

Popsicle Finance's ICE has plummeted 22% in the last 24 hours, Wonderland's TIME has down 15%, and Abracadabra's SPELL has dropped 15%. Daniele Sestagalli's coins have garnered a loyal following in previous months due to his community-focused orientation to crypto projects. At one point, his procedures were valued billions of dollars, but those riches have since evaporated.