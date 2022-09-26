Anchor Protocol price prediction as Terra and USTC spikes

Anchor Protocol price surged to the highest level since September 23 as cryptocurrencies associated with Terra surged. ANC, which has been delisted by several exchanges, rose to a high of $0.1054, which was about 27% above the lowest level on Monday.

Terra ecosystem surges

Anchor Protocol was a pivotal platform for Terra’s ecosystem. It was a DeFi platform that acted like a bank. It allowed people to deposit funds and then earn rewards in form of interest. At its peak, the platform had over $20 billion in total value locked (TVL).

All this came crumbling down in March as Terra USD crashed. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin that powered Anchor’s ecosystem. Therefore, the network crashed when the stablecoin lost its peg.

Anchor Protocol price went parabolic on Monday as cryptocurrencies associated with Terra bounced back. For example, Terra Luna Classic jumped by more than 50% from its lowest level on Monday. Similarly, Terra Luna 2.0 rose by over 20% while Terra’s stablecoin jumped.

It is unclear why these coins rose considering that Monday was a tough day for Terra’s ecosystem. In a statement, South Korea’s prosecutors said that they had requested Interpol to issue a red alert on Do Kwon, the founder of Terra.

These prosecutors accuse Kwon and other associates of circumstantial evidence of escape since he left Singapore a few weeks ago. Also, they took issue with his claim that he was cooperating with prosecutors in different jurisdictions. Primarily, they accused Kwon with crimes related to capital markets laws.

In the past few months, Anchor Protocol and other cryptocurrencies associated with Terra have had occasional pump and dumps. This is one of the reasons why the ANC price jumped sharply on Monday. Still, many traders will find it difficult to trade Anchor since it has been delisted in several exchanges.

Anchor Protocol price prediction

The four-hour chart shows that the ANC price has been in a bearish trend in the past few days. This saw it crash from this month’s high of $0.2147 to a low of $0.083. It then went parabolic on Monday as Terra and USTC price rebounded.

Anchor has moved above the 25-day moving average while the MACD has formed a bullish divergence pattern. Therefore, there is a likelihood that the coin will continue rising as buyers target the next key resistance point at $0.12.