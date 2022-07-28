Artozo , an NFT marketplace that seeks to make the collection of NFTs fun and rewarding, – particularly for artists, has formally commenced registration of works from top NFT artists.

Artozo is for high-quality NFTs

While numerous NFT marketplaces available in the ecosystem make it easy for anyone to participate and benefit from the opportunity that comes with digital assets, Artozo wants to not only make it rewarding, but also secure.

One of the many problems that blight the NFT industry is unauthorised access, use and sell of other users’ works and holdings.

Registration, which involves vetting of works, is one step towards removing this nuisance. The goal is not to provide access to huge NFT collections, but a carefully vetted, high-quality and limited edition collection of digital art.

Application and verification is easy and takes anywhere from 24 to 72 hours and notifications on successful submissions will roll out before the beta launch.

Artists! Right now we are collecting your submissions and will accept them before the beta launch in 2 weeks. Those, who already submitted – put a + in the comments👇 — Artozo NFT (@Artozo_NFT) July 28, 2022

An NFT marketplace for artists and collectors

Artozo, which expects to go live in Beta this August, is powered by Solana and promises to offer the scalability and transaction security underpinned on the leading NFTs blockchain.

On the Artozo marketplace, artists will benefit from minting fees that go as low as $2, with no up-front or service fee requirements. The fees are payable via the native Artozo token ARTZ.

There’s also enhanced community demand, given the utility of NFTs and access to powerful user retention mechanisms. Significantly attractive is also the potential to earn great, lifetime royalties (up to 9%).

The NFT marketplace’s model also allows for rewards via invite to earn functionality, digital art trading of NFTs and will soon offer staking.

Artozo has built-in tools that help bridge Web2 and Web3, including wallet connectivity – a feature that makes it easy for anyone to buy, sell and trade NFTs. According to the platform, these features benefit both artists and collectors.