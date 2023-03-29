Avalanche Price Prediction Positive, But Is Metacade’s Crypto Presale a Better Investment?

On the lookout for some crypto gains in 2023? Avalanche has been attracting plenty of attention in recent weeks, but more savvy investors are turning to Metacade’s crypto presale instead. In this article, you’ll learn where experts are placing their Avalanche price predictions for 2023 and why investors are flocking to Metacade for a chance to reap significant rewards.

Avalanche (AVAX) Is a Strong Ethereum Competitor

Avalanche is a leading layer-1 network that aims to rival the leading smart-contract blockchain, Ethereum, promising high throughput and lightning-fast transaction speeds. It aims to be the go-to solution for dApps and DeFi protocols, using its innovative Avalanche consensus mechanism. This allows Avalanche to process up to 6,500 transactions per second (TPS), but in theory, it can scale up to millions of TPS using subnets.

AVAX, Avalanche’s native token, plays a crucial role in securing the network, staking, and rewarding validators. Avalanche’s staking rewards, for example, currently run as high as 8.96% ( Staking Rewards ), which has helped to attract thousands of users to its network.

A recent Messari report has demonstrated this fact. It states that Avalanche’s daily transactions grew by 85% in Q4 2022, while average transaction costs fell a whopping 26.8% from Q3 to Q4, costing just $0.10 per transaction. This is a fraction of Ethereum’s and has helped to push Avalanche price predictions higher for the rest of 2023.

Avalanche (AVAX) Price Prediction

While many Avalanche price predictions for 2023 originally saw it breaking beyond the $30 barrier, around double its current price of $15.70, analysts have begun to project that AVAX investors may be in for much higher gains. Several Avalanche price predictions now sit at $56 for the end of the year, while some even think it could challenge its 2022 high of approximately $103.

This target is ambitious but certainly achievable. If these Avalanche price predictions prove correct, then today’s investors could be up 550%+.

Metacade (MCADE) Rages in Presale

Despite Avalanche’s bullish price forecasts, many investors have chosen to invest in Metacade’s ongoing presale. This comes after significant FOMO in anticipation of multiple big-name exchange listings once the MCADE crypto presale comes to an end.

But why exactly are investors so hyped about Metacade? Metacade is a community-based platform that aims to reach household status amongst play-to-earn (P2E) gamers with its outstanding features. Metacade will offer real-time interaction with like-minded gamers and crypto enthusiasts alongside spaces for discovering world-beating GameFi alpha, a scheme that rewards users for contributing to the platform, and even an entire virtual arcade.

All of these features have captured the attention of the broader crypto and gaming communities. One, in particular, has led to some calling Metacade one of the most promising crypto presales of 2023. Called Metagrant, this program will offer game developers a chance to get their big break and could potentially propel Metacade to mainstream stardom.

The process is simple: developers submit their game proposals to one of the Metagrant competitions for MCADE holders to vote on. The idea that wins over the most users is awarded funding from the Metacade treasury alongside the support of a loyal fanbase. These developers can even gather feedback on their games from its most avid fans using Metacade’s native testing environment and host the final game in its virtual arcade for anyone to play.

Other features, like a job board and decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), both launching in 2024, have resonated with investors eager to invest in a decentralized platform that delivers maximum value to its users. Metacade’s potential to benefit significantly from the network effect and blow up virtually overnight has led to investors flooding into the MCADE presale, which has currently reached $14.8m in its final stage.

Metacade (MCADE) Price Prediction

As a result, many experts have been exceptionally bullish on MCADE following its phenomenal crypto presale performance. While the token will finish presale at $0.02, many Metacade price predictions see it climbing to $0.20 before the year finishes.

Several analysts even think MCADE could reach $0.50 as the P2E market accelerates and more players look for a decentralized community space. In this scenario, investors that jump aboard the current and final stage of the MCADE crypto presale could net returns of 2,400% – far surpassing anything AVAX investors could hope to achieve in 2023.

Metacade (MCADE) Seems Like the Better Investment

While Avalanche boasts impressive growth and price predictions, it’s hard to ignore the overwhelming potential of Metacade’s crypto presale. With a host of exciting features, especially the groundbreaking Metagrant program, Metacade is positioning itself to become a leader in the P2E space.

Now is the time to seize the opportunity and pick up some MCADE tokens before they hit exchanges and potentially blast off into the stratosphere. Don’t miss out – it could be one of the best-returning tokens of 2023!