Yes, there’s another Dogecoin spinoff flying up the crypto rankings this week: here’s the scoop on Baby Doge Billionaire

As the market for viral meme coins has arguably reached peak absurdity, the latest dog token to surge is a spinoff of a spinoff. Baby Doge Billionaire is an unofficial derivative of Baby Doge Coin, which itself is based on Dogecoin, the original meme token.

The further down this rabbit hole the crypto market goes, the weirder the coins get, but profits are yet to dry up—BABYDB has recorded an impressive 217% rally today. Read on to find out the best places to buy BABYDB today.

What is Baby Doge Billionaire?

Baby Doge Billionaire is a meme coin intended to spiral upward in price due to viral demand. Like Dogecoin and Baby Doge Coin, BABYDB’s ancestors, Baby Doge Billionaire has limited actual uses but hijacks investors’ greed and desire for easy money to win their investment. With the promise of making investors “billionaires” and a cute dog as a mascot, BABYDB does plenty to lure in traders.

BABYDB also reserves 2% of transaction fees in a charity wallet, where holders can vote for a recipient charity. This reflects the increasing trend towards charity drives within the viral crypto landscape.

Should I buy BABYDB today?

BABYDB has been on the rise since it debuted in the market. Buoyed by the crypto market’s strong weekend performance, BABYDB has set new highs every day since then and looks to be firmly settled into an upward trajectory.

BABYDB all-time chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

If this trend continues, BABYDB could indeed become the next meme coin to rise to prominence, in which case early investors could be rewarded handsomely.