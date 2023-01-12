Best Altcoins for 2023 That Could Make You a Fortune

The best altcoins often make insane gains for investors. To make the most out of the return potential, it is always best to buy altcoins during their earliest stages; however, there are also some established altcoins that look like great investments over the coming years.

Here are the top five best altcoins for 2023:

Metacade (MCADE) Litecoin (LTC) The Sandbox (SAND) XRP (XRP) ChainLink (LINK)

1. Metacade (MCADE)

Metacade is the first community-driven and biggest decentralized arcade in the world, making its MCADE token the best altcoin for 2023. The platform offers both casual and competitive gameplay, enabling players to earn cryptocurrency rewards by playing various arcade-style titles.

Built on the Ethereum blockchain, Metacade delivers advanced Play2Earn (P2E) mechanics. Gamers are given more control over their gaming experience and can vote on what new games are launched on the platform through its Metagrants program. The Metagrants scheme will award developers with winning proposals funding to develop their game on the platform. Metacade’s community is set to award its first grant in the second half of 2023.

Metacade offers some additional user benefits and a variety of ways to earn a crypto income on the platform. The Work2Earn feature will help the Metacade community to launch a career in Web3, as players can access job opportunities with Metacade partners for short-term gigs and freelance positions.

Gamers can also access new titles before they are officially launched through the platform’s beta-testing roles. The community can provide feedback to game developers while playing new titles, uncovering and reporting any bugs that need fixing before launch.

Metacade’s Create2Earn feature will reward members of the community for providing useful contributions to other members. Rewards are earned for posting game reviews, sharing GameFi alpha, and interacting with other users, as Metacade aims to become a central hub for blockchain gamers over time.

Why buy MCADE?

The MCADE token recently launched its presale event, which has been a major success. During the start of Metacade’s presale 230 million tokens were sold, which raised $2.1 million worth of funding to build the Metacade platform.

Metacade could become one of the most widely-used GameFi platforms, with a long-term price prediction of over $1 – a 50x rise from the end of the presale. Early investors could make serious gains, which is why it is the number one best altcoin for 2023 and beyond.

2. Litecoin (LTC)

The second best altcoin for 2023 is Litecoin – a cryptocurrency created as a Bitcoin fork. It is often referred to as the silver to Bitcoin’s gold, delivering much of the same functionality but with improved scalability.

Litecoin can achieve block finality in 3.5 minutes – significantly faster than Bitcoin’s ten minutes. The project refers to itself as the second most popular pure cryptocurrency, as its core function is to send money over the internet using a secure, transparent, and trustless blockchain.

Unlike other blockchains, Litecoin does not support the development of decentralized applications (dApps). Instead, the LTC token focuses solely on being a medium of exchange for individuals and merchants worldwide.

Over 2000 shops and other retailers accept LTC for payments, as it has been a reliable method for processing peer-to-peer transactions since its inception in 2011. Litecoin is one of the original cryptocurrencies, being created just 2 years after Bitcoin’s genesis block was mined.

Why buy LTC?

The core team behind the Litecoin project are experienced developers with distinguished careers, with Charlie Lee being the founder. The team continues to build in the Litecoin ecosystem with the aim of making LTC an alternative payment method to BTC that is better suited to day-to-day use.

The Mimblewimble Extension Block (MWEB) went live on the Litecoin network in early 2022, which was touted as the biggest upgrade to the blockchain since it was first launched. The upgrade improves Litecoin’s scalability and can help LTC to become a cash-like cryptocurrency.

The LTC price is currently $62.59. It has an all-time high of over $400 and has the potential to breach $1000 in value over time. At the current price level, LTC is one of the best altcoins for 2023 as it shows major promise for the future of decentralized finance (DeFi).

3. The Sandbox (SAND)

The Sandbox is the third-best altcoin for 2023. The project is an open-world metaverse game that allows users to build their own gaming experiences. Players can buy, sell, and create digital assets that can then be monetized within The Sandbox gameworld.

The project prioritizes user-generated content ( UGC ) at the foundation of the game. By allowing users to create their own games in The Sandbox, the scope and scale of the virtual landscape are constantly evolving. Users can explore this landscape and participate in a variety of different pastimes, as well as earn crypto tokens in P2E games that other users have built.

The Sandbox provides a toolkit to allow users to create games with customizable rulesets. This allows anyone to become a game developer with little to no programming experience, which can help to boost the overall level of innovation in GameFi over time.

All games can be minted as NFTs and sold on the platform’s marketplace using SAND tokens. SAND can also be used to purchase other gaming assets, such as character upgrades and other unique items. The level of customizability that players can get while playing The Sandbox is a primary reason for its popularity.

Why buy SAND?

The Sandbox is one of the most widely-used blockchain games, with the SAND token regularly being the top metaverse project by market capitalization. Gameplay has been compared to Minecraft, the most purchased PC game of all time.

The popularity of UGC as a gameplay feature is reflected in the early successes of The Sandbox. Over time, the project is expected to grow as the wider GameFi sector becomes more popular among mainstream users.

SAND is currently worth $0.40, down from its all-time high of $7.50. The token has the potential to rise significantly in value over time, which makes it one of the best altcoins for 2023.

4. XRP (XRP)

The fourth best altcoin for 2023 is XRP – a decentralized cryptocurrency that can provide instant liquidity for international settlements. Ripple, the parent company of the XRP cryptocurrency, has formed major partnerships with financial institutions to develop solutions for global transactions using digital assets in various ways.

The XRP token can facilitate near-instant global transactions at almost zero cost to the sender. This represents a major improvement on traditional finance, which typically takes days to confirm cross-border payments and charges a premium for large transaction processing.

For this reason, XRP and other digital assets can reasonably improve the level of efficiency for traditional financial operations. This is the utility being promised by Ripple, which is the foundation of its partnerships with major institutions such as JP Morgan, Santander, and the Bank of England .

Why buy XRP?

XRP has been the subject of a long-term court case with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The case against XRP sets out to prove that the token is a security instead of a cryptocurrency; however, it is widely expected that XRP wins the case and gains regulatory approval as a cryptocurrency.

The price of XRP was likely held back during the 2021 bull market due to its ongoing case with the SEC. XRP still remains in the top 10 cryptocurrencies to this day and has a market capitalization of almost $20 billion during the bear market.

The SEC case is expected to end in 2023, with XRP emerging as a legitimate cryptocurrency in the eyes of US prosecutors. XRP could skyrocket in value after this point, which makes it one of the best altcoins for 2023.

5. ChainLink (LINK)

ChainLink is the fifth-best altcoin for 2023. It is a multichain oracle that records data from multiple blockchains, enabling secure interoperability between different networks and helping dApps to share and use data from various off-chain sources.

The protocol enables smart contracts to be read and deployed across different blockchain ecosystems, and stores data from off-chain in a transparent, automatically-updating oracle built on-chain. The oracle can be used to instantly share data that can be used with various applications, such as decentralized exchanges (DEXs) and more.

The off-chain data recorded on ChainLink allows developers to utilize more information in smart contracts and increase the complexity of dApps. ChainLink is one of the most widely used oracle solutions, providing services to major crypto platforms, including Aave and Huobi.

Why buy LINK?

LINK is the native token for the ChainLink ecosystem. The token represents a stake in the protocol, as investors can purchase the token as an investment, store of value, or to send money across the world on a number of different blockchains.

ChainLink also plans to introduce staking for the LINK token, which will increase utility in the future. The staking service will provide passive rewards to validators for securing the network infrastructure.

LINK is currently priced at $5.71, with an all-time high of over $50. The token is expected to reclaim its previous highs and produce major gains over the coming years. For this reason, it is one of the best altcoins for 2023 at the current price level.

Metacade: The best altcoin for 2023

Metacade is, without doubt, the best altcoin for 2023. After rapidly selling 140m MCADE tokens during the beta round, the MCADE token is expected to sell out every other phase of the presale. The event will see the price of MCADE rise from $0.008 to $0.02 per token, which gives investors a limited time to get involved at the current price of $0.01.

The project offers unique functions to Web3 users and a host of different methods for earning an income paid in crypto. Metacade has the potential to become one of the biggest GameFi platforms around, so investors need to be quick to acquire the best altcoin for 2023 before the presale sells out.

